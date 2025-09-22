Nick Bosa Becomes Latest 49ers Star to Get Hurt in Long List of Injuries for Team in 2025
The 49ers have been bit by the injury bug during the 2025 season, that's for sure.
Through just three games (all wins for San Francisco), five star players have gotten injured, all at different severity levels. Not to mention star receiver Brandon Aiyuk was already slated to miss time entering the year he recovers from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered last season. He'll likely return to the field in Week 6.
The most recent unfortunate news the 49ers received was on Monday when it was announced that defensive end Nick Bosa will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL.
Heading into their Week 3 contest, there were 12 players on the injury report. It's not getting much better for the team.
Here's a reminder of all the star 49ers players who have gotten injured so far this season.
Key 49ers Injuries Through Week 3
George Kittle, tight end: The team's key target, who led the squad in receiving yards last season, suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1. This injury caused the 49ers to place Kittle on the injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four contests. The next time Kittle will be available is on Sunday, Oct. 12.
Brock Purdy, quarterback: Purdy also suffered toe and shoulder injuries in Week 1, causing him to miss at least the following two contests. The quarterback seems to be progressing in his recovery, so hopefully he will be back on the field sooner rather than later. Although, it was expected for him to get a chance in Week 3 to return, and he didn't.
Nick Bosa, defensive end: The five-time Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3. He will undergo surgery. Bosa left the contest in the first half and didn't return.
Jauan Jennings, wide receiver: Jennings injured his shoulder in Week 1, and then suffered an ankle injury ahead of Week 3. Although the receiver played in the 49ers' second contest, he missed the Week 3 showdown. It's now unknown when Jennings is expected to return.
Ben Bartch, guard: The starting guard was placed on the injured reserve list after suffering a Week 2 ankle injury. He will first be available in Week 7.
Spencer Burford, offensive lineman: Burford was placed on the injured reserve list ahead of the team's Week 3 contest with a knee injury. He will first be available in Week 7, too.
Jordan Watkins, wide receiver: Watkins suffered a calf injury in practice last week, causing him to miss this past weekend's game. Coach Kyle Shanahan has hinted that Watkins could miss some time with the injury.
The NFL season is only headed into Week 4, and the 49ers are already having to play a lot of backups and are moving people around the roster. Despite these injury setbacks, the 49ers are 3-0 heading into a matchup vs. the Jaguars this weekend.