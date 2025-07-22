49ers GM Offers Mixed News in Latest Brandon Aiyuk Knee Injury Update
The San Francisco 49ers gathered for training camp this week, and general manager John Lynch met with media at the outset to discuss the various happenings around the team. One of the biggest subjects of interest was Brandon Aiyuk and how far along he is in his recovery process after the All-Pro wideout tore his ACL during the 2024 season.
Lynch offered a mixed bag of updates on that front. He said the team is "encouraged" by Aiyuk's progress, but was firm in stating there is no current expectation for his anticipated return to the field. Lynch said the 49ers are "not anywhere close to having a concrete timeline" for Aiyuk, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Aiyuk was placed on the PUP list to start training camp.
With Deebo Samuel traded to the Washington Commanders this offseason Aiyuk is now the most veteran 49ers wideout. The team wants him back on the field as soon as possible to help out Brock Purdy, who signed a massive contract extension this offseason. Aiyuk caught 25 passes for 374 yards last season before going down for the year in Week 7. In 2023, his last fully healthy season in San Francisco, he recorded 1,342 yards on 75 catches and seven touchdowns.
Aiyuk is a talented and vital part of Kyle Shanahan's offense. But clearly he is not close to full health yet.