49ers Honor First Responders Who Aided Ricky Pearsall at Home Opener vs. Jets
The San Francisco 49ers had a pair of special guests in attendance at Levi's Stadium on Monday night for their home opener against the New York Jets.
The 49ers honored two first responders ahead of Monday Night Football, specifically the police officer and doctor who aided rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall after he was shot in the chest at Union Square nine days ago.
Sergeant Joelle Harrell and Dr. Lucy Kornblith were recognized as the team's Frontline Heroes of the Game, and were invited onto the field to meet Pearsall. The rookie wide receiver presented the pair with an autographed jersey, and they also received an autographed 49ers helmet for their heroics.
Pearsall turned 24 on Monday night, and he seemed thrilled to have Kornblith and Harrell in attendance at the game.
Pearsall was placed on the non-football injury list and is not active for the team's first game of the season. Despite being shot in the chest less than 10 days ago, Pearsall has been seen watching from the sideline at practice and was present for the game at Levi's Stadium.
It was a heartwarming moment between San Francisco's first-round pick and a pair of the many first responders who helped oversee his care.