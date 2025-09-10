49ers in Market for a Quarterback After Brock Purdy Injury, Kyle Shanahan Says
The 49ers have been dealt some unfortunate injury news this week, to say the least.
Quarterback Brock Purdy will be a "long shot" to start Sunday's game vs. the Saints, coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday. Purdy is dealing with left shoulder and toe injuries. On top of that, San Francisco placed star tight end George Kittle on the injured reserve list on Tuesday as he deals with a hamstring injury from Week 1.
With these two major losses for this weekend, Shanahan noted on Wednesday that the 49ers are now in the market for another quarterback and tight end. The team would "like to" bring in two new players for these positions this week, starting with working on signing a tight end first. Shanahan is unsure whether the team will have roster room for a quarterback, but they are looking into it.
The 49ers worked out veteran backup Mike White on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, so there's a chance he could be the quarterback the team signs.
The 49ers will like start backup quarterback Mac Jones, the former Patriots starter, in Sunday's contest. Backup tight end Luke Farrell or Jake Tonges will likely take Kittle's spot in the meantime, too.