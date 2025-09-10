SI

Kyle Shanahan Gives Brock Purdy Injury Update Ahead of Week 2 vs. Saints

Purdy is a "long shot" to play on Sunday against New Orleans.

Mike McDaniel

The Niners are not expected to have starting quarterback Brock Purdy available on Sunday vs. New Orleans.
The Niners are not expected to have starting quarterback Brock Purdy available on Sunday vs. New Orleans. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that starting quarterback Brock Purdy is a "long shot" to play on Sunday against the Saints.

Purdy is dealing with a left shoulder injury, as well as a toe injury, suffered in San Francisco's win over Seattle in Week 1, Shanahan revealed on Monday. At the time, Shanahan said Purdy's status would be determined later in the week, and now it appears unlikely that the veteran will suit up on Sunday.

If Purdy indeed can't go, Mac Jones is in line to start against New Orleans.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL