Kyle Shanahan Gives Brock Purdy Injury Update Ahead of Week 2 vs. Saints
Purdy is a "long shot" to play on Sunday against New Orleans.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that starting quarterback Brock Purdy is a "long shot" to play on Sunday against the Saints.
Purdy is dealing with a left shoulder injury, as well as a toe injury, suffered in San Francisco's win over Seattle in Week 1, Shanahan revealed on Monday. At the time, Shanahan said Purdy's status would be determined later in the week, and now it appears unlikely that the veteran will suit up on Sunday.
If Purdy indeed can't go, Mac Jones is in line to start against New Orleans.
