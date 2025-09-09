SI

George Kittle Injury Update: 49ers Place TE on Injured Reserve

The tight end suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1.

Madison Williams

49ers tight end George Kittle was placed on the injured reserve list.
The 49ers are officially placing tight end George Kittle on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury, meaning he will miss at least the next four games, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

It was expected for Kittle to miss some time after San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that the tight end would miss a "few weeks."

The 49ers' next four contests include matchups against the Saints, Cardinals, Jaguars and Rams. The next possible game Kittle would be available for would be on Sunday, Oct. 12 vs. the Buccaneers.

Kittle left early during Sunday's Week 1 game vs. the Seahawks. Before leaving in the17-13 win, Kittle notched four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown, so he definitely made his mark.

It was an injury-filled contest for the 49ers, as Fred Warner and Trent Williams also left the game against the Seahawks early. Additionally, quarterback Brock Purdy’s status for the Week 2 matchup is questionable vs. the Saints due to left shoulder and toe injuries. Not the best way to start the 2025 season for the 49ers, except that they did notch a win.

Madison Williams
