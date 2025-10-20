49ers' Injury Woes Continue After Team Loses Another Defensive End for a Couple Weeks
The 49ers cannot catch a break from the injury bug this season.
During Sunday night's 20-10 win over the Falcons, San Francisco defensive end Bryce Huff suffered a hamstring injury, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Monday. Shanahan noted that Huff shouldn't be out longer than two weeks, he hopes. At least it wasn't a season-ending injury.
San Francisco is set to face the Texans this upcoming Sunday, followed by competing against the Giants in Week 9. If Huff does miss just two weeks, he'd be back for the 49ers' NFC West matchup vs. the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 9.
The 49ers are already without five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL earlier this year. Additionally, defensive end Tarron Jackson is on the injured reserve list and Yetur Gross-Matos hasn't been available this season. It's unclear who will have to step up for the 49ers with Huff now out for the next couple games at least.
Through the first three weeks of the season, the 49ers had seven major injuries to their star players, including Bosa, tight end George Kittle (who returned from the IR on Sunday) and quarterback Brock Purdy. Since then, seven additional players have suffered injuries that have led them to miss time or at least be projected to miss time, including receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall.