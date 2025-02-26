49ers' John Lynch Gives Definitive Quote About Team's Plan to Keep Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers, and specifically general manager John Lynch, have made it clear they want quarterback Brock Purdy to remain with the franchise.
Purdy is up for an extension this offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie deal, and it sounds like the 49ers are poised to give him a big raise. It's possible his annual income could even eclipse $55 million, a previous report noted.
Lynch emphasized the team's intention to keep Purdy in San Francisco when speaking to media on Wednesday, even going as far to express just how long they hope the quarterback will remain a 49er.
"[We] want Brock to be our quarterback as long as we're here and beyond, and we'll leave it at that," Lynch said, via NFL.com. "I think the final thing: There's no guarantees that we get something done, but my experience has been when both sides are motivated, there's ample opportunity to do so. We've been able to do that."
It's expected for Purdy to sign an extension with 49ers, so it'll be interesting to see how long the deal is for now that Lynch has made it known he wants Purdy to be with the franchise for a long time.