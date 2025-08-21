SI

49ers Projected Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading for Skyy Moore

The former Chief is headed to San Francisco amid a surplus of injury woes.

Mike Kadlick

Former second-round pick Skyy Moore is headed to the 49ers.
The 49ers made a bit of a splash on Wednesday evening, trading for former second-round pick Skyy Moore from the Chiefs. The move comes just over two weeks ahead of their season-opening contest against the Seahawks—and amid an abundance of attrition in their wide receiver room.

Not only is the Bay Area squad without star pass catcher Brandon Aiyuk as he continues his recovery from a late-October ACL tear, but Jauan Jennings (calf), Jacob Cowing (hamstring), and Jordan Watkins (ankle) are all dealing with injuries late into training camp, and Demarcus Robinson was just handed a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The addition of Moore, who gets a change of scenery following three subpar seasons in Kansas City, gives San Francisco a much-needed buffer as they deal with the above ailments to begin the 2025 season.

Here's a fresh look at 49ers' wide receiver room headed into Week 1. For the sake of the exercise, Injured players are listed in italics, while Robinson—though he can appeal his suspension—is not included.

49ers Updated Wide Receiver Room After Trading For Skyy Moore

Junior Bergen
Robbie Chosen
Jacob Cowing
Russell Gage Jr.
Isaiah Hodgins
Jauan Jennings
Skyy Moore
Terique Owens
Ricky Pearsall
Malik Turner
Jordan Watkins

49ers Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading For Skyy Moore

WR

WR

Jauan Jennings

Ricky Pearsall

Skyy Moore

Jordan Watkins

Jacob Cowing

Junior Bergen

Russell Gage Jr.

Isaiah Hodgins

Terique Owens

Robbie Chosen

