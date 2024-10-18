49ers Rookie Ricky Pearsall, Recovered From Gunshot Wound, Set for NFL Debut
Ricky Pearsall, who was shot during an attempted robbery on Aug. 31, is expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan informed reporters of his return on Friday.
The rookie was en route to a signing event when the suspected shooter reportedly attempted to steal Pearsall's watch. According to police, after a struggle for a weapon belonging to the suspect, Pearsall and the victim both suffered gunshot wounds. The rookie was seen walking to the ambulance after the incident and was reported to be in stable condition that night.
A 17-year-old was charged with attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and robbery. He suffered a gunshot to the arm and also survived.
The gunshot wound was reportedly through Pearsall's chest, and he was placed on the physically unable to perform list before the season began. Now, the Niners have activated him and he is expected to play in Week 7 against the Chiefs. It will have been 50 days since Pearsall suffered the gunshot wound.
It is nothing short of remarkable that Pearsall has gotten back to the gridiron after such a scary, life-threatening incident.