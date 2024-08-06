New Brandon Aiyuk Trade Report Hints 49ers Could Move Star WR Soon
Brandon Aiyuk's future with the San Francisco 49ers was heavily speculated upon Monday, amid reports that a trade involving the star wide receiver was reaching its final stages.
NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo provided some clarity on the situation, indicating that no such trade had been completed, despite there being ongoing negotiations regarding Aiyuk.
"There certainly have been trade discussions surrounding Brandon Aiyuk. Certain specific other teams have been granted permission from the 49ers to speak with Aiyuk's agent, Ryan Williams, and try to work out a contract that would have to be part of any deal getting done," Pelissero said on The Insiders.
Of course, any trade for Aiyuk would come under the guise that he would be willing to sign a contract extension. As such, San Francisco enabling teams to contact his agent suggests a trade could very well be on the horizon.
"What seems to be clear, is that if and when he's traded—and I would say we're closer to a trade than we are to him staying in San Francisco at this point—he's going to make more than the 49ers offered him," said Garafolo.
Aiyuk requested a trade out of San Francisco after the organization failed to match his contract demands prior to training camp. He's since been holding in at camp, showing up but not participating in drills or practice.