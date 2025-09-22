49ers Get Encouraging Update on Brock Purdy Amid Injury Absence
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has missed the last two games after suffering an injury in San Francisco's season opener against the Seahawks. In his absence, Mac Jones has taken the reins and led the team to consecutive victories.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Purdy's recovery from his toe injury, indicating he was expected to return to practice on Wednesday, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. That would give Purdy a strong chance of being ready to take the field in Week 4, when the Niners host the Jaguars at Levi’s Stadium.
The 49ers have been bitten by the injury bug early in 2025. They're without Brandon Aiyuk who has yet to appear in a game this season, and just lost Nick Bosa for the remainder of the season. Standout receiver Jauan Jennings also missed Sunday's game against the Cardinals, and George Kittle was placed on IR with a hamstring injury.
Getting Purdy back will be important for San Francisco, who have remarkably remained 3-0 in his, and their other star players’, absence.
Prior to his injury, Purdy had completed 26 of 35 passes for 276 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his first game of the season. In 15 games last year, the 25-year-old had 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while averaging 257.6 yards per game.