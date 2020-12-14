49ers Revenge Tour Comes to a Close in 23-15 Week 14 Loss to Washington

The "revenge tour" has officially ended for the 49ers in their 23-15 Week 14 loss to the Washington Football Team.

This was a defensive battle all around, which was to be expected. The 49ers and Washington are both top-10 defenses.

For the 49ers' defense, this was a great bounce back game from them. Against the Bills on Monday Night Football, they looked like a lost cause. They could not do anything right. Every weakness they had was exposed as they were battered by Josh Allen all night long.

Today, they made sure to rewrite those wrongs and get back into their stout form. Aside for a couple of drives, Washington struggled to move the football. Alex Smith and Dwayne Haskins did not have much to work with. Even when Fred Warner went out due to injury the 49ers' defense was still playing at a high level.

You cannot say the same for the 49ers' offense who was bottled up all game long. The offense immediately started on the wrong foot following the very first play when Deebo Samuel reaggravated his hamstring injury. He would be ruled out for the rest of the game, which made the likelihood of success for the offense shrink.

Nick Mullens was already going to struggle against such a stonewall defense, but without Samuel it made it tougher. He did not have as many reliable outlets and it was evident on some of his passes where he hesitated to pull the trigger. Washington's pass rush was bothersome from start to finish. This was not a game that Kyle Shanahan wanted Mullens passing the ball for 40-plus times, especially with the ground game being effective.

But two defensive touchdowns forced his hand.

The 49ers had no choice but to drop back to pass constantly, even if it is cringeworthy to see Mullens throw. I wouldn't doubt that after Mullens' pick six, Shanahan would have put C.J. Beathard in. It might've even been the better option. Mullens was off all game and was a direct cause to Washington's two defensive scores.

It has just been that kind of season for the 49ers. Injuries, errors, and regression. It has been too much to overcome and it is why they will not be continuing their "revenge tour".