49ers vs. Rams: Game Preview and Prediction

Richard Sherman and K’Waun Williams are slated to return Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams after sitting out last week due to injuries. Sherman is likely still not fully recovered from his hamstring injury, but the 49ers cannot afford to lose.

With only two games left in the season, the race for the NFC west grows tighter as well as the hope for a first-round bye. There is a ton of pressure riding in Saturday’s home matchup with the Rams.

However, the 49ers are not the only one feeling the heat in this game.

The Rams are clawing and scratching for the sixth seed as a wild card in the playoffs. Their loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week has dramatically dwindled their chances at clinching a berth. Another loss this week will ax them out of the playoffs completely. There is a lot riding on this game between these two division rivals.

Not to mention that Sean McVay has to remember how the 49ers dismantled his team in front of their home crowd back in week six. The Rams at this point almost have nothing to lose, so they are going to throw the kitchen sink and the refrigerator at the San Francisco 49ers.

Los Angeles has a chance to hand the 49ers their first back-to-back losses of the season. The 49ers did show a bit of weakness in their shocking loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. However, that weakness was that the 49ers were lacking in starters. Half of their defensive starters were out against the Falcons, which was a major factor to their. Unless the Rams can dictate that (obviously they can’t), then their playoff hopes will die under the bright lights of Levi’s Stadium.

It is just too tough to imagine Kyle Shanahan allowing his team to string two error filled games in a row. His offense could not manage much success due to the poor pass protection of the interior offensive line. There is no doubt he made that an emphasis in practice all week. If they can give Jimmy Garoppolo some time, then he’ll deliver as he has proven over and over again.

As much as week six is in McVay’s mind, last season is likely still in Shanahan’s mind. Seeing McVay touted as the best offensive mind in football had to have Shanahan smirking. Saturday night should remind us that the 49ers are still an elite team capable of winning the Super Bowl. With some of their key players returning from injury - they should have a much easier time playing their style of football.

Final: Rams 23 49ers 28