Blowout win Would be Significant for 49ers in Week 16

nicholasmcgee

The San Francisco 49ers' Week 16 clash with the Los Angeles Rams is an important one, though it does not have the significance of the regular-season finale with the Seattle Seahawks.

If the Niners prevail in Week 17, they will win the NFC West courtesy of having the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Seahawks. If they are defeated by Seattle, then a prospective primetime win against the Rams would be rendered meaningless and the Niners will still be playing on the road on Wild Card weekend.

With that in mind, there may be some who believe the Niners would be better served by taking their foot off the gas versus Los Angeles to put them in the best possible shape to take on Seattle.

However, easing up is not in the DNA of this 49ers team and the fact remains that San Francisco's best path to a first-round bye is to win out. Doing so would remove any complex tiebreaker scenarios and secure the one seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Kyle Shanahan and his team will rightly see triumph as imperative in Week 16 but, for a team likely keen to get their best players some extra rest ahead of the trip to CenturyLink Field, the manner of victory may be just as important.

In each of the last three weeks, the 49ers have played out nail-biters that have come down to the last play and seen them expend a lot of energy.

Not since their 37-8 rout of the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 have the Niners enjoyed a game where they could afford to rest players in the fourth quarter. The opportunity to do that against the Rams could be potentially pivotal to their hopes of securing the top seed.

The Rams, clinging to their playoff lives but needing a lot of help to make the postseason, are unlikely to lie down, particularly in a divisional game. However, the 49ers already displayed they are the superior team this season with a dominant win in Los Angeles.

For the 49ers, Week 16 should be about getting back to winning ways and maximizing the opportunity to keep players fresh going into Seattle. To do that they need to take inspiration from their earlier throttling of the Rams and make an important game safe by the third quarter. Any win will do, but a blowout win would be especially significant for San Francisco.

Rams-49ers Week 16: Live Updates and Analysis

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The stakes are immensely high in tonight's NFC west divisional game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. Neither team can afford a loss with playoff implications on the line.

Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers against the Rams

Matt Holder

After suffering a heartbreaking defeat to the Falcons, the San Francisco 49ers look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Rams. Last week wasn’t kind to the Rams either as they were demolished by the Cowboys, so both teams will be looking for redemption.

49ers vs. Rams: Game Preview and Prediction

Jose Luis Sanchez III

With only two games left in the season, the race for the NFC west grows tighter as well as the hope for a first-round bye. There is a ton of pressure riding in Saturday’s home matchup with the Rams. However, the 49ers are not the only one feeling the heat in this game.

Are the 49ers Making the Right Decision Allowing Richard Sherman to Play?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It was initially believed that Sherman would be out a couple of weeks, but Sherman himself revealed at his presser yesterday that he will be out there on Saturday. Such a quick turnaround could hinder his status for future games.

49ers-Rams: Three Key Matchups to Watch

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The pressure is on for the 49ers who will host the Rams for their final showdown of the season. With so much riding on this game, it’ll come down to these three key matchups to decide who will win Saturday’s week 16 battle.

Kwon Alexander has a Chance to Return to the 49ers This Season

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Today at his press conference, Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Alexander has a chance to return to the 49ers this season, but that it is "a long shot". A torn pectoral muscle is nothing to play around with and the 49ers...

Dee Ford is the Key to Getting the 49ers’ Pass Rush Back on Track

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Getting Ford back into lineup will open everything up again for the defensive line. With the core four back out there it puts opposing offenses in impossible positions.

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: 49ers Slide After Shocking Loss

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The Baltimore Ravens maintain their grip as the No. 1 team in the power rankings, while the New Orleans Saints (No. 3) and Seattle Seahawks (No. 4) leap frog the 49ers. When you are favored by double digit points at home and fall to a lowly team..

Five 49ers to Watch Against the Rams

Maverick Pallack

A win on Saturday would not only position the 49ers for a winner-take-all division-crowning game against the Seahawks in Seattle week 17, it would eliminate the division-rival Rams from postseason contention. For that to happen, some players need to play a pivotal role in the matchup on Saturday.

3 Things We Learned From the 49ers 29-22 Loss Against the Falcons

Jose Luis Sanchez III

For the first time this season the San Francisco 49ers have suffered an ugly loss. 29-22 was the final score of defeat for them as they disappointed in front of their home crowd against the Atlanta Falcons.