Jimmy Garoppolo Woes see 49ers Lose to Cardinals 24-20 in Week 1

Sloppy. Sloppy. Sloppy.

That is really all you can say about the 49ers' 24-20 loss against the Cardinals.

There is no excuse for how the 49ers performed today. They do not look anywhere near as polished as they should be. I did not recognize who this team was today, especially on the offensive end.

Yes, they didn't have a true starting center and Deebo Samuel, but the 49ers are playing the Cardinals, not some elite team.

Why is it that the Chiefs looked so amazing on Thursday, but the 49ers could not produce anything close to that performance?

It truly was shocking to see the 49ers finish the game like this, especially since they looked poised to runaway with the game early once they took a 10-0 lead. Raheem Mostert was ready to run all over the Cardinals' defense. The 49ers' defense was picking up right where they left off in dominating form.

Then it became the Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins show.

San Francisco's defense struggled to contain both of these players and just allowed long-sustained drives so easily in the second-half. Hopkins exploded, which is shocking and not shocking at the same time.

It is shocking because the 49ers knew he is the clear-cut best offensive player, yet let him destroy them. Why not try having Richard Sherman shadow? I do not blame Emmanuel Moseley for getting owned, I blame Robert Saleh for not adjusting.

But no one struggled as bad as Jimmy Garoppolo did today.

The story of the game dwindles down to the production of both starting quarterbacks. Murray was making plays, Garoppolo didn't. The same issues that plagued Garoppolo last season are plaguing him now. He made his critics that were chirping all offseason look good today.

Murray, right now, should not be better than Garoppolo.

Yet, he clearly is.

Terrible all-around performance from Garoppolo who almost got George Kittle placed on injured reserve with his inexcusable high pass behind the line of scrimmage.

Garoppolo left a lot of wide open receivers on the field to just force a pass elsewhere. Pass protection wasn't ideal, but he is supposed to take this "major leap" in Year 2 of Shanahan's system. The 49ers could have scored more.

The bright side is that this is just Week 1, so there is time to get things to click.

But it is certainly concerning to see the 49ers have multiple deficiencies with one of those deficiencies at quarterback.