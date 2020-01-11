Vikings at 49ers: Live Updates and Analysis

Playoff football is in full effect for the San Francisco 49ers who will be hosting their first ever playoff game at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers spent the wild card weekend on a bye after clinching the No. 1 seed for homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. Now they will face off against the surging Minnesota Vikings, who knocked off the mighty Saints in New Orleans.

The Vikings will prove a challenging outing for the 49ers, but the good news for the red and gold is that they are getting back a bunch of key players. Dee Ford, Jaquiski Tartt and Kwon Alexander are slated to play in today's divisional playoff matchup. Expect a battle between these two hungry teams as it is win or go home with the chance to advance to the NFC title game.

We have you covered for today's NFC divisional playoff game at Levi's Stadium. Follow along for live updates and analysis throughout game. Join in on the conversation as the game progresses.

49ers Inactives

Vikings Inactives

1st Quarter

15:00 - 49ers won the coin toss and have elected to differ. Their defense will take the stage to open the game. Let's see how the defense will handle Dalvin Cook.

13:41 - Vikings offense is bottled up and go three-and-out on their first offensive series. 49ers will take over to drive the field.

9:30 - San Francisco strikes blood first with Jimmy Garoppolo threading the needle to Kendrick Bourne for the touchdown. 49ers took eight plays to score, simply picking apart the Vikings defense.

Vikings 0 49ers 7

5:32 - Vikings answer the 49ers first blood strike with one of their own. They drive the field in seven plays to cap it off on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. Ahekllo Witherspoon was the man in coverage, who actually had good positioning initially. Unfortunately, his feet got tangled up and would fall to allow the touchdown. Wonder how long until Witherspoon gets pulled.

Vikings 7 49ers 7

1:18 - Garoppolo under pressure gets hit, but somehow manages to deliver the ball 20-yards down the field to Bourne for a diving catch. Impressive feat by Garoppolo to absorb the hit and still hit his man.

End of quarter

2nd Quarter

15:00 - 49ers will punt it away to the Vikings after an error filled drive. Garoppolo received some punishment in the pocket due to the shaky pass protection of Mike McGlinchey. He allowed a sack and a pressure along with a false start penalty. Arguably the worst quarter of football from him since week 10. Vikings will look to take the lead on the upcoming drive.