The Ideal Divisional Round Opponent for the 49ers

Matt Holder

After winning in Seattle, the San Francisco 49ers earned some time off and the chance to be spectators during the Wild Card round. Of course, the team can’t control the outcome of the games, but a more favorable matchup in the Divisional round certainly gives 49ers’ fans, players, and coaches some rooting interests this weekend.

Sure, as the one seed with home-field advantage, San Francisco shouldn’t fear anyone but it’s the playoffs and every team is good. Coaches are looking for any weakness in their opponents and obviously, it’s a lot easier to attack soft spots when those spots line up with your team’s strengths. Below is a ranking of the most favorable round two matchups for the Red in Gold.

Philadelphia Eagles

After winning the worst division in the NFL, the NFC East, the Eagles are limping into the playoffs. “Limp” is the operative word as one of Philadelphia’s strengths is rather banged up right now.

For the last few years, Philly has possessed one of the best offensive lines in football. However, key injuries to right tackle Lane Johnson and right guard Brandon Brooks leave the unit short-handed. The former is not expected to play this weekend and the latter is scheduled for surgery that will end his season.

While Johnson can return against the 49ers, coming off an injury and squaring off against Nick Bosa favors the pass rusher. Brooks’ absence leaves a giant void on the Eagles’ offensive line and one that Arik Armstead should be able to exploit. Facing San Francisco’s pass rush is difficult for any team, let alone one that is fighting injuries up front.

On the defensive side of the ball, Philadelphia has struggled to cover all season, allowing 241.6 passing yards per game, which ranks in the bottom half of the league. The injury bug has made it’s way to the teams secondary as well with cornerback Ronald Darby’s season-ending hip injury. If Philly can beat Seattle, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders should have plenty of room to operate.

Minnesota Vikings

Since the Saints are touchdown favorites and a popular pick to make the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers certainly wouldn’t mind seeing the Vikings pull off the upset. If the sixth seed can get the job done, not only will they remove one of San Francisco’s biggest hurdles to the Super Bowl, but Minnesota is also a favorable Divisional round matchup for the Red and Gold.

Skill players like Stefon Diggs, Adam Theilen, and Dalvin Cook certainly make the Vikings a threat but the 49ers’ advantage in the trenches will prevent those weapons from getting loose. Dating back to last season, the offensive line has been an issue for the NFC North runner-ups and while the group has certainly improved, they still have some weaknesses that the 49ers can take advantage of. Pro Football Focus ranks the team 25th in pass protection and Football Outsiders places them in the middle of the pack. San Francisco’s pass rush would have a field day against that offensive line.

For the Red and Gold, the only issue facing the Vikings is the offensive side of the ball. Defensive minded head coach Mike Zimmer has put together a juggernaut during his tenure. With players like Harrison Smith, Jayron Kearse, Eric Kendricks having outstanding years in coverage, Minnesota has become one of the best teams in the league at covering tight ends. That means George Kittle and San Francisco’s offense might struggle to get anything going, which is what makes Philadelphia a more favorable matchup than Minnesota.

Seattle Seahawks

It has been mentioned a time or two before but beating the same team twice is never easy and that’s especially true when it’s the third contest of the year. After splitting the season series where both games were decided by less than a touchdown, the Seahawks are the last team the 49ers should want to see next weekend.

Out of the three potential opponents, Russell Wilson is the best quarterback of the bunch and this is the time of year where players like him make their money. Facing an MVP quality signal-caller is the last thing San Francisco wants to do in round two. The Red and Gold would be better off facing Philadelphia or Minnesota with a clean slate rather than a team that knows them well and has an elite player at the game’s most important position.

