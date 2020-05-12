Ahkello Witherspoon can Bounce Back in 2020

"Burnt toast" was 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon's nickname toward the end of the 2019 season. No matter who he was guarding, he would just get toasted by the opposing receiver.

It was no secret Witherspoon was a liability for the defense, which lead to the 49ers elevating Emmanuel Moseley as the starter in the NFC Divisional Round. Witherspoon never saw playing time again from that point on. "Burnt toast" may have been what everyone called him, but "burnt confidence" was his real issue.

Watching Witherspoon play when he returned from his foot injury, he actually played quite well. It wasn't until Julio Jones carved him and the rest of the 49ers' secondary in week 15 that Witherspoon's performance began to plummet. That game had to have negatively impacted his confidence.

There was never really much wrong with Witherspoon's technique. He simply just wasn't playing with that swagger and attitude that he had in the first three games of the regular season. An offseason to hit the reset button is exactly what he needs to get back into form.

That is why I believe Witherspoon can very well have a bounce back season in 2020.

As a cornerback, when you lose your confidence, everything can go downhill. Witherspoon just stopped trusting his ability to go head-to-head with these receivers. You can easily see it Week 17 against the Seahawks, when Witherpsoon constantly gave D.K. Metcalf tons of space to develop his route. Now, some of you might believe Witherspoon's off-coverage was correct, considering the Niners are predominantly in a Cover-3.

However, the amount of space Witherspoon surrendered was over the top.

Giving Metcalf so much real estate made no sense. Russell Wilson keyed on Witherspoon giving up all that green for Metcalf all game. Witherspoon just wasn't defending Metcalf right. Looked like he was overthinking it.

A sign his confidence was hurt.

Even against the Vikings in the playoffs, Witherspoon's confidence was still shot coming off of a bye. On the deep touchdown pass Witherspoon allowed to Stefon Diggs, Witherspoon actually defended the pass well, because Diggs wasn't successful in shaking him or creating separation. Witherspoon was in perfect position to make a play. He simply just didn't seize the moment. It looked like he was afraid to even try.

Getting beat as a cornerback happens. It is arguably the second-most difficult position in football after quarterback. That is why having confidence that doesn't waver is key. Not every player can be Richard Sherman or Stephon Gilmore. Removing the last play from the mind is crucial. This is football 101, but it's common for professionals to forget this.

It is most likely why the 49ers' coaching staff never gave up on Witherspoon. He was benched in the end of the Week 17 game, yet the 49ers still retained him as the starter in the following playoff game.

Why on earth did they do that?

Because his confidence being shot was definitely playing a factor. They did not want to give up on him so easily and essentially give the finishing blow to his confidence. Perhaps they believed that by continuing to roll him out as the starter, that would show him how much faith the coaches had in him. It could have acted as a morale booster, but unfortunately never worked out.

But that is why the offseason is a perfect time for him to regroup. He can use his benching, and even the Super Bowl loss, to put a chip on his shoulder. He can use all of that to invoke the attitude and swagger he put on display in the first few weeks of the 2019 season. Not to mention, he is on the final year of his deal, so playing strong for most of the season behooves him.

If Witherspoon can do this, then I wouldn't be so sure Moseley is a lock to be the starter.