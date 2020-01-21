All49ers
49ers-Chiefs: Super Bowl LIV is Second Most Expensive in History

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Super Bowl LIV in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium will be another football classic between a top offense and top defense. The Kansas City Chiefs are roaring offensively with Patrick Mahomes, while the San Francisco 49ers are an impenetrable wall defensively. This is a matchup that should provide excitement from start to finish.

It is that excitement that has Super Bowl LIV currently priced as the second most expensive Super Bowl of all time.

For fans of both the Chiefs and 49ers or even general football fans, this is a game that will cost well over a pretty penny. The Super Bowl has always been sought out ticket, which creates that demand for the ticket prices to skyrocket, especially in 2015. 

Here is a breakdown of Super Bowl ticket prices via Ticket IQ with 12 days away from kickoff:

  • The cheapest tickets is $4,189
  • The cheapest lower-level ticket is $5,734
  • The average ticket price for all tickets is $8,100
  • The most expensive singe-ticket is $49,447 in The 72 Club
  • The cost for an 18-person suite is t is $299,674

  • There are just over 3,130 tickets currently available for sale (Up 15% in last 24 hrs)
SB LIV

In a matter of just two days, ticket prices have fluctuated. According to Ticket IQ, the quantity of tickets has risen up to 21%. That means that prices have taken a bit of a dip for fans who are interested in attending the Super Bowl. 

However, that slight dip is not a cause for procrastination on tickets. Super Bowl LIV could very well become the most expensive Super Bowl of all time, which is held by the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

Below is a breakdown via Ticket IQ that shows which has been the best day to purchase the cheapest ticket over the last 10 years. 

SB LIV day

Jesse Lawrence, founder of Ticket IQ, recommends not waiting for tickets to drop. He also adds, "With the current average price of $8,100, prices would need to rise 24% to break the $10k mark. Between the Chiefs 50-year drought and the Niners high-net worth fan base, a 24% price is a definite possibility." 

Getting ahead of it is the best course of action if you want to attend Super Bowl LIV. Otherwise, it may be too little too late. 

