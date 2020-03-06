49ers Draft: PFF Lists Iowa S Geno Stone as Late Round Target

This years NFL draft for the San Francisco 49ers will be quite the challenge for them.

In years past, they have had the luxury of picking in the top 10. Just last year they were slotted as the No. 2 overall pick. Now they are completely flipped this year as they will be picking 31st overall.

The challenge isn't solely due to picking near the bottom of the first round. It is that the 49ers do not have a draft pick until the fifth-round. San Francisco doesn't even need to be at the draft on day two in that case. Of course, the Niners are sure to attempt to make some trades to get a chance to pick on day two.

However, assuming they stay the way they are, Pro Football Focus has listed Iowa safety Geno Stone as a late round target for them.

Targeting Stone would make perfect sense for the 49ers, especially if Jimmie Ward walks in free agency in a few weeks. Stone excels in zone-coverage, the predominant style of coverage in the defense of the 49ers.

"He's known for his instincts in zone coverage, having shown the ability to process plays and make breaks on the ball that you want to see from a playmaker on the back end. His grading profile is impressive as well. Stone picked up overall grades of 88.4 in 2018 and 83.4 last season on 500 or more defensive snaps both seasons."

PFF has Stone ranked as the fifth-best safety on their big board and given the way they have assessed him - he may not reach the fifth round.

Perhaps the 49ers could squeeze in a trade get him in the fourth-round. Either way, I highly doubt the 49ers just sit on their hands and wait until the fifth-round following their first pick.

They are sure to whip up some sort of trade and depending on which of their players left via free agency, then Stone is someone to keep an eye on as a replacement.