All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Draft: PFF Lists Iowa S Geno Stone as Late Round Target

Jose Luis Sanchez III

This years NFL draft for the San Francisco 49ers will be quite the challenge for them. 

In years past, they have had the luxury of picking in the top 10. Just last year they were slotted as the No. 2 overall pick. Now they are completely flipped this year as they will be picking 31st overall. 

The challenge isn't solely due to picking near the bottom of the first round. It is that the 49ers do not have a draft pick until the fifth-round. San Francisco doesn't even need to be at the draft on day two in that case. Of course, the Niners are sure to attempt to make some trades to get a chance to pick on day two.

However, assuming they stay the way they are, Pro Football Focus has listed Iowa safety Geno Stone as a late round target for them.

Targeting Stone would make perfect sense for the 49ers, especially if Jimmie Ward walks in free agency in a few weeks. Stone excels in zone-coverage, the predominant style of coverage in the defense of the 49ers.

"He's known for his instincts in zone coverage, having shown the ability to process plays and make breaks on the ball that you want to see from a playmaker on the back end. His grading profile is impressive as well. Stone picked up overall grades of 88.4 in 2018 and 83.4 last season on 500 or more defensive snaps both seasons."

PFF has Stone ranked as the fifth-best safety on their big board and given the way they have assessed him - he may not reach the fifth round. 

Perhaps the 49ers could squeeze in a trade get him in the fourth-round. Either way, I highly doubt the 49ers just sit on their hands and wait until the fifth-round following their first pick. 

They are sure to whip up some sort of trade and depending on which of their players left via free agency, then Stone is someone to keep an eye on as a replacement.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why 49ers Publicly Denying Brady Interest is Unnecessary

The San Francisco 49ers brass has come under a bit of scrutiny for not nipping the Tom Brady rumors in the bud. That head coach Kyle Shanahan and/or general manager John Lynch should publicly defend Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers have officially tendered their exclusive free agents for the 2020 season. That includes Emmanuel Moseley, Jeff Wilson Jr., Daniel Brunskill, etc.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: 49ers Pick up Final Year Option on CB K'Waun Williams

The San Francisco 49ers have taken the next step in keeping their key players for the 2020 season. Matt Barrows of The Athletic has reported that the 49ers are picking up the final year option of slot cornerback K'Waun Williams' three-year deal.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Free Agency: Three Cost Effective Options at Wide Receiver

The 49ers will need to explore veteran options in the wide receiver market. With a limited salary-cap space, they will need to poach the middle and bottom of the barrel type of players.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

George Kittle Backs Jimmy Garoppolo in Wake of Brady Rumors

49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle posted yesterday on his Instagram page in support of Jimmy Garoppolo with the caption "lets run it back 10!".

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr. on Tom Brady Rumors: "It's Ludicrous"

49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. shuts down the narrative that the team needs to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of Tom Brady.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

Should the 49ers Exercise Solomon Thomas' Fifth-Year Option?

The 49ers’ 2017 first-round pick, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, once again did not make a leap in production. It's why he almost assuredly will not have his fifth-year option picked up by the deadline.

Maverick Pallack

by

49ers4lyfe

Report: 49ers Exercising Final Year Option on FB Kyle Juszczyk

The first key player that the San Francisco 49ers have locked up for the 2020 season is fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has reported that the 49ers are exercising the final year option on his four-year deal that was signed back in March 2017.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Tom Brady Being Linked to 49ers is Complete Fabrication

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network quickly dispelled any legitimacy to the serious interest and possibility of Tom Brady joining the San Francisco 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Ranking 49ers Top Three Position Groups

Each and every position group for the 49ers had their moments in 2019, be it good or bad. However, there were some position groups that stood out as the most consistent and productive than others.

Jose Luis Sanchez III