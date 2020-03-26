All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Free Agency: Reviewing Leftover Defensive Needs

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Free agency has been underway for about a week and a half now, including the tampering period. At this point, teams have already acquired the players they needed or wanted. For the San Francisco 49ers, free agency is just about wrapped up for them.

They opened up the first day of the tampering period making a lot of noise with the Arik Armstead extension and trade of DeForest Buckner. However, they really weren't involved in free agency following the thunderous first day that included the re-signing of Jimmie Ward.

San Francisco's goal this free agency period was to keep the entire roster intact, which is exactly what they have achieved for the most part. The 49ers were also able to add some more depth pieces to boost quality of some positions. Now the 49ers are running thin with their salary-cap space. It would be pretty bold to believe another player is going to get signed with George Kittle's extension looming.

That means the 49ers are essentially done with adding free agents. Or at least there will not be a significant signing given the cap. With that said: what are the leftover defensive needs for the 49ers with free agency wrapped up?

Cornerback

Much to my surprise, the 49ers did not target a cornerback. There wasn’t even a single rumor regarding their interest in anyone. Now cornerback isn’t an immediate pressing need for the 49ers. They’re still in good shape with Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley and K’Waun Williams. Even Ahkello Witherspoon is a player of interest because a full off-season can benefit his confidence. 

However, there is still a bit of depth concerns at the position. If Witherspoon cannot becomes a sufficient player, then what happens if Sherman and Moseley become injured? 

Perhaps the 49ers are just looking at the position to be addressed in the draft since it would allow them to groom someone as Sherman’s future replacement. With the salary-cap back into limited shape, I sincerely doubt the Niners end up signing someone. Unless, of course, someone is willing to sign for the bare minimum.

Defensive tackle 

When the 49ers sent DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts, they created a hole at defensive tackle. Buckner was a phenomenal player at the position in both run and pass downs. Not to mention he was a leader in the locker room. There really isn't a way for the 49ers to fill that hole left by him, but there is a way they can shrink the size of it. 

So far, the moves the 49ers have indicated in free agency have been to platoon the position. That is why they have re-signed players like D.J. Jones and Ronald Blair. They also brought in Kerry Hyder who could prove to be a solid depth piece. San Francisco is looking to use a rotation at the position. Lets not forget that Arik Armstead can be used there with his versatility.

If there is any doubt that these players will not be sufficient, then I would not rule out the Niners taking a swing for Javon Kinlaw with the No. 13 pick. While I don't believe that is the ideal pick, since wide receiver and offensive tackle are more pressing, Kinlaw is someone who can come as close as to filling the hole as anyone. He'll be on a rookie contract for years to come to maintain the core three of lineman in case the Niners cut ties with Dee Ford after next season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: DT Sheldon Day Will Leave 49ers to Sign With Colts

Another defensive tackle of the San Francisco 49ers is set to join the Indianapolis Colts. Sheldon Day has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Colts to reunite him with DeForest Buckner per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.INLINETwitter

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Projecting the 49ers Right Guard Situation

There is a vacant spot at right guard for the San Francisco 49ers as they attempt to solidify one of their weakest areas on the team.

Maverick Pallack

Should the 49ers Wait Until Pick No. 31 to Draft a Wide Receiver?

Now that the 49ers have the No. 13 pick everything is on the table. San Francisco can now go after the more polished draft prospects. The position of interest here has been wide receiver.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Did the 49ers Overpay for Arik Armstead?

On the very first day of free agent tampering period, the San Francisco 49ers locked up defensive lineman Arik Armstead. It was a deal that the two sides have been wanting to get done since the offseason started.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

SI Daily Cover: How do you cover sports when their entire existence is…

Jose Luis Sanchez III

NFL Draft 2020: Three Positions 49ers Should Target With Pick No. 13

The San Francisco 49ers knew that when they were entering the offseason that their draft status was unappealing. It was bleak to say the least.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: 49ers Sign Deep Threat WR Travis Benjamin

The wide receiver position is the most glaring position of need for the San Francisco 49ers now that Emmanuel Sanders has officially left for New Orleans. That is why the team has reportedly signed former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Travis Benjamin.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Grading the 49ers' Moves in Free Agency

Making a lot of moves in free agency was never going to be apart of the San Francisco 49ers' plan. They wanted to keep as many of their players on the team who were set to be free agents.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

49ers Make Signing of Jimmie Ward Official

Today, the 49ers made the signing of Ward official. General manager John Lynch issued a statement on the transaction.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

What the 49ers Trade of DeForest Buckner Exemplifies

The trade of Buckner exemplifies the 49ers' outlook on the future and the entirety of their roster. SI's Albert Breer is on the money when he says the 49ers have a "global picture" regarding the roster.

Jose Luis Sanchez III