49ers Free Agency: Reviewing Leftover Offensive Needs

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Free agency is just about wrapped up for the San Francisco 49ers now that their salary-cap is back to where it started. The 49ers accomplished their plan heading into free agency, which was to keep most of the overall roster intact.

One of the key players that they lost during this period was wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. His departure doesn't come as surprising since the 49ers cap space just didn't permit them to retain the veteran. 

Regardless, the 49ers on offense are still in a fairly strong position. Signing anymore free agents to attempt to improve the offense is highly unlikely, especially with George Kittle's looming extension. 

Since there won't be any significant signing going forward, what do the offensive needs look like for the 49ers going forward?

Wide Receiver

It’s no secret that wide receiver is a severely lacking position for the 49ers. With Emmanuel Sanders taking off for New Orleans, receiver became a pressing need. That is why the Niners went and signed deep threat wideout Travis Benjamin. He is by no means an answer to the position nor is he a replacement for Sanders. But the 49ers needed to add depth, and with Benjamin, there is a chance he could become a solid contributor. 

Still, the 49ers will start the 2020 season with only two receivers that contributed last season in Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne. San Francisco will be getting back Trent Taylor and presumably Jalen Hurd. That will boost the position, but the 49ers need that extra immediate impact player. Kyle Shanahan can’t continuously be relied upon to scheme his receivers open. 

Sometimes talent just needs to take over, which would have come in handy in the Super Bowl. Now that the 49ers have pick No. 13, acquired by the Indianapolis Colts, they can grab that immediate impact receiver like a Jerry Jeudy. If not, this draft is well-stocked with quality receivers that will boost the ranks.

Offensive Line

Three games that pushed the 49ers limits last season were against the Falcons, Rams (Wk. 16) and Chiefs. That was because of the lethal interior pressure by the opposition. They completely exposed the 49ers interior offensive line. It’s why former starting right guard Mike Person is no longer on the team. The starter will likely be decided in training camp between Daniel Brunskill and newly signed Tom Compton. There is also the chance of the 49ers looking at the draft as a potential filler. 

However, the draft will most likely be the answer for another area of the offensive line, that being offensive tackle. While wide receiver is the most glaring, offensive tackle is one position that is an under the radar need. That is because offensive tackle isn't the eye-catching position. It hardly ever is. Yet it is a position that will be considered when the draft arrives.

If 2019 taught the 49ers anything it is that offensive line depth is invaluable. It also revealed that left tackle Joe Staley has limited time remaining. Three times last season Staley sustained injury. It is clear that his body is breaking down after all the years of playing. Wide receiver will boost the 49ers offense, but finding the future at left tackle will help to sustain the offense. 

