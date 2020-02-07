49ers TE Garrett Celek Announces Retirement in Instagram Post

After eight seasons playing in the NFL at 31-years of age, long time San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek has announced his retirement in a Instagram post.

"I can’t thank the 49ers organization enough for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams and all of the countless relationships I’ve made along the way, especially my Tight Ends, thanks for supplying me with endless stories and memories. Niner Faithful, thank you for cheering me on these past 8 seasons, love y’all, Celektime is clockin out"

Despite a Super Bowl appearance, Celek's 2019 season was less than ideal. He spent the first eight games on the physically-unable-to-perform list after undergoing offseason back surgery to repair a fractured disk.

Once he was healthy, he clocked in snaps in five games and started in one of them while George Kittle was out on injury. Celek did not record a single catch this season as he would mainly be used as a blocker.

Following his five games of being active, the 49ers would place him on injured reserve as his back injury would still prove a hindrance to him.

With Celek's retirement, that leaves offensive tackle Joe Staley and long-snapper Kyle Nelson as the longest tenured 49ers on the team.