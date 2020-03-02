All49ers
Watch: 49ers' George Kittle, Jerry Rice Motivate Rich Eisen in 40-Yard Dash

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Every year at the NFL scouting combine, Rich Eisen of NFL Network runs the 40-yard dash as part of his #RunRichRun campaign to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. 

This is an annual sprint that Eisen has been conducting since 2005.

Eisen's goal this year was to attain under a six-second time that he has struggled to reach time and time again. However, Eisen was able to meet his goal of under six-seconds as he clocked in a 5.98 40-yard dash time. 

Perhaps the reason for his extra push and motivation was due to the presence of 49ers tight end George Kittle who was there as a host of Eisen's sprint. 49er legend Jerry Rice was also there to accompany Kittle as a means to light a fire in Eisen, which appears to have worked.

As you check out the video, it is clear that Kittle and Rice made a phenomenal hosting duo. Their energy and words exuded clear through the television. I even found myself wanting to get up and join Eisen after seeing uplifting of the two.

Uplifting Eisen to run under six-seconds wasn't the only thing Kittle did. He uplifted the donation count to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital by donating $10,000 for Eisen's campaign.

Tip of the hat to Kittle for the admirable gesture. He's not only an All-Pro on the field, but off the field as well. It's definitely a great sight to see him and many other athletes across the league help Eisen out with his heartening goal.

Report: A.J. Green to be Franchised Tag, 49ers Lose Free Agent Target

The wide receiver market just got trimmed down as one of the biggest names at the position will not be made available. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has reported that the Cincinnati Bengals will use the franchise tag on star receiver A.J. Green if the two sides cannot agree to a deal.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Post-Combine Wide Receivers: Three Risers and Fallers

The San Francisco 49ers are in need of a wide receiver and now that the NFL Combine is over for the position group, it’s time to take a look at who rose to the occasion and who fell flat.

Matt Holder

49ers Free Agency: Three Cost Effective Options at Cornerback

While the position is still relatively strong, the 49ers need to address cornerback this offseason and it all starts with free agency. Here are three cost effective options for the 49ers to consider at cornerback.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Caddy08

49ers may be Mexico Bound Next Season

49ers General Manager John Lynch could be getting his wish of playing in Mexico City next season. The Arizona Cardinals are officially set to host a regular season game there, which means the 49ers are very well a potential opponent.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Five Overlooked 49ers From 2019

The 49ers’ 2019-2020 season was one of their best in recent history, coming just six minutes shy of a Super Bowl title. To get to the Super Bowl, teams need production from up and down the roster.

Maverick Pallack

PWillis Is a HOF

49ers Always Believed Raheem Mostert was More Than Special Teamer

One of the greatest stories from the 2019 season for the San Francisco 49ers was the emergence of running back Raheem Mostert. From journeyman to high-caliber starter. The 49ers always knew running back Raheem Mostert was a special player.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

PWillis Is a HOF

Five Players 49ers Should Cut to Free up Cap Space

It is no secret that the 49ers are also looking to get extensions for George Kittle and DeForest Buckner done this year. As a result, creating cap room should be a priority for San Francisco, and here we look at five players the 49ers should cut this offseason.

nicholasmcgee

49ers' Draft Spot Puts Them in Precarious Situation

One of the limited downsides of the 49ers making the Super Bowl is that they will be picking 31st overall in the first round of the NFL draft in Las Vegas. It is a complete role reversal from last years draft where the 49ers were picking second overall.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Caddy08

Report: 49ers Offensive Coaches did not Attend On-Field Workouts

Interviews with prospects at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis is apparently all the 49ers’ coaching staff needed yesterday. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area has reported that the offensive staff did not attend last night's on-field workouts.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Richard Sherman Reveals he Voted Against New CBA Proposal

Some of the player reps have taken to twitter to shed light on where their vote went. One of their players was San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who revealed he voted against the new CBA proposal along with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III