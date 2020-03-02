Watch: 49ers' George Kittle, Jerry Rice Motivate Rich Eisen in 40-Yard Dash

Every year at the NFL scouting combine, Rich Eisen of NFL Network runs the 40-yard dash as part of his #RunRichRun campaign to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

This is an annual sprint that Eisen has been conducting since 2005.

Eisen's goal this year was to attain under a six-second time that he has struggled to reach time and time again. However, Eisen was able to meet his goal of under six-seconds as he clocked in a 5.98 40-yard dash time.

Perhaps the reason for his extra push and motivation was due to the presence of 49ers tight end George Kittle who was there as a host of Eisen's sprint. 49er legend Jerry Rice was also there to accompany Kittle as a means to light a fire in Eisen, which appears to have worked.

As you check out the video, it is clear that Kittle and Rice made a phenomenal hosting duo. Their energy and words exuded clear through the television. I even found myself wanting to get up and join Eisen after seeing uplifting of the two.

Uplifting Eisen to run under six-seconds wasn't the only thing Kittle did. He uplifted the donation count to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital by donating $10,000 for Eisen's campaign.

Tip of the hat to Kittle for the admirable gesture. He's not only an All-Pro on the field, but off the field as well. It's definitely a great sight to see him and many other athletes across the league help Eisen out with his heartening goal.