49ers Injury Report: Tartt Listed as Doubtful; Taylor Placed on Injured Reserve

That was what defensive coordinator Robert Saleh yesterday regarding the return of defensive lineman Julian Taylor. Fast forward to the present, where it was revealed that Taylor tore his ACL in practice yesterday. The 49ers have placed him on injured reserve, so his season is officially over. Nothing out of the ordinary for this team who suffers injuries like it's second nature.

Taylor would have been a great reinforcement to an already depleted defensive line. Seattle runs a ton of heavy fronts, so his presence in the lineup would have been beneficial. In response to placing Taylor on injured reserve, the 49ers have promoted rookie defensive tackle Kevin Givens. It is doubtful he will find a role in such a high stakes game against the Seahawks, but at least the 49ers will have insurances for depth purposes.

As for safety Jaquiski Tartt, he has been listed as doubtful for Sunday. Tartt has been nursing a fractured rib that he sustained against the the Baltimore Ravens. This week was the first time Tartt returned to the practice field, though it was in limited and non-contact fashion. Marcell Harris would be in line for another consecutive start in his stead.

There still is a chance that Tartt could wake up on Sunday and feel good enough to give it a go. But I would not hold my breathe on it. It's pretty safe to say that the 49ers will be without Tartt yet again. Just like how Dee Ford will be missing in action yet again, which shouldn't be a surprise. His status was doubtful from the moment the 49ers beat the Rams a week ago.

This week of practice puts a damper on the 49ers given the loss of Julian Taylor and Jaquiski Tartt slated to be inactive. As demoralizing as this could be, San Francisco is still more than capable of defeating Seattle Sunday. They have proven countless times this season that they can overcome injuries to their key players. However, at some point you have to wonder how long they can keep it going. Sunday will reveal if they can sustain it.