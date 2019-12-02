49ers Injury Report: Tartt Suffers Rib Fracture, Sherman a Knee Sprain

It wouldn't be a San Francisco 49ers game if there wasn't a few injuries to their key players. On a conference call with local media head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Jaquiski Tartt suffered a rib fracture in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. At face value, this injury seems like it'll keep Tartt out for a few weeks. However, Shanahan added that Tartt is considered day-to-day.

That would indicate that this injury is all about the pain tolerance of Tartt, so it is something to keep an eye on as the week progresses. As for Richard Sherman, who went down for a bit in the game, was diagnosed with a knee sprain. Just like Tartt, Sherman is considered day-to-day. Once again, it is all about pain tolerance.

"If Sherm's healthy enough to go, it'll be tough for us not to put him out there." said Shanahan regarding Sherman's injury.

Last but not least D.J. Jones joined Tartt in exiting the game with an injury. Jones sustained an ankle sprain, which he was able to walk under his own power after being on the ground for a bit. Injuries are never a good thing for any team, but considering the significant injuries the 49ers have suffered you can't help but feel this is a positive.

None of players who suffered injuries on Sunday will be out long-term. In fact, the 49ers may be getting some added reinforcements against the New Orleans Saints. Matt Breida, Joe Staley, and Dee Ford could be back in week 14. There return would make it the healthiest the 49ers have been all season long. This is something to monitor as we get closer to the matchup with the Saints.