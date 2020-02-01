All49ers
49ers GM John Lynch Misses Pro Football Hall of Fame Final Cut

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The waiting game continues for San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch who has missed the Pro Football Hall of Fame final cut for the seventh time as a finalist.

Lynch was a nine-time Pro Bowler during his 15-year career as a safety. He started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he would win a championship in Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders. Following the 2003 season, Lynch would move on to finish his career with the Denver Broncos.

His time with both teams left a lasting impression as he would be inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor. 

Lynch also spent some time in the broadcast booth as a color commentator for Fox from 2008 until 2016.

This news is sure to put a damper on Lynch's mood, but that could easily be erased by tomorrow if the 49ers can hoist the Lombardi Trophy. 

San Francisco is set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. This is a matchup of top defense and offense, which coincidentally was the same scenario for Lynch when he was in Super Bowl XXXVII.

If the 49ers can achieve victory over the Chiefs, then Lynch will be finishing the 2019 season as Executive of the Year and as a Super Bowl champion.

Lynch has been one of the main contributing factors to the 49ers' turnaround this season. From drafting Nick Bosa, to trading for Dee Ford. More than a handful of moves the 49ers made in the offseason is thanks to John Lynch.

He won't be a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist this season, but becoming a Super Bowl champion as a player and general manager will be a fantastic consolation prize.

