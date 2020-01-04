49ers Must Limit Dee Ford’s Snap Count

In the San Francisco 49ers’ last five games of the season, they have only managed to sack the quarterback four times.

Quite the steep decline for a pass rush that was suffocating the opposition constantly until December came along. The main reason for the decline is the insurmountable injuries. It’s just been too much to overcome for the 49ers, thus it is hurting their overall production. That is why the pending return of Dee Ford is critical. Ford has a good chance to make his return next weekend when the 49ers host a divisional playoff game at Levi’s Stadium.

“I’m hoping for it and I am feeling optimistic about it. You never know with how those things go with the ribs and with the hamstring, but that was the goal." Said Kyle Shanahan on how he feels regarding Ford's availability next weekend.

If he is able to go, then the 49ers must limit Ford’s snap count.

For the majority of his playing time this season, the 49ers have done a great job at not overworking Ford. But now they must be overly cautious with him. There is no more time to rest for him now that the Super Bowl is within their reach. Expect Ford to only see roughly 20 snaps when the 49ers hit the field again. Pass rushing downs on third down should be his only role in his first game back.

The same should be for the conference championship game if they are able to advance that far. Unless the 49ers are trailing and desperately need production from the pass rush, then they must limit his snaps.

Let's face it, Dee Ford is an injury prone player. Every season there has always been something nagging him and the 49ers knew that when they traded for him to sign him to an extension. Ford has been on the mend ever since he re-aggravated his hamstring against the New Orleans Saints. Of course, he could have came back a game too early and perhaps the 49ers felt pressured going into that matchup with the Saints.

Regardless, Ford is a fragile player health wise. The 49ers must handle him with even greater special care than they were before. Even limiting him in practice the rest of the way is helpful. As long as he is out there, then that is all that matters. It is better to have him on the field in a limited capacity than to not have him at all.

The pass rush of the 49ers has managed to generate a good deal of pressure, but it is the lack of finishing that hurts them. Ford is now that critical piece for the pass rush to get those sacks. The defensive line is insanely depleted. Every backup plan that the 49ers had is already exhausted because the next man up would get injured. Now it all falls on the availability of Dee Ford. If he can muster around 20 snaps for the 49ers in the efficient fashion he was performing at, then this team will be nearly unstoppable.