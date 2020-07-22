49ers Must Protect Deebo Samuel From Himself

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is tough as nails.

You don't usually see a receiver look to create contact. It is generally the opposite where they shy away from it. Watching his aggressive play-style last season gave me numerous comparisons to Anquan Boldin, the last time the 49ers actually had a good receiver.

Because Samuel is the first talented wide receiver the 49ers have had for quite some time, they must protect him from himself.

I'm specifically talking about his broken foot. Samuel is going to do everything within his power to return to the football field. And I would even suspect he would try to return if he isn't 100%. That is just the type of guy he is. He can endure and tough it out if it means he can play football sooner.

However, that could be detrimental to his overall health for the 2020 season.

Rushing back from a Jones fracture is nothing to play with. While there are some injuries players could rush back from, this is one that Samuel should not meddle with. Remember, Trent Taylor sustained the same injury and could never find his way back to health last season.

Of course, his injury was more complex and unique.

Still, Samuel needs to let his foot fully heal before returning. This isn't as cut-and-dry as it seems. These players HATE being on the shelf and knowing they aren't out there to support their team, especially this group of players.

Take Dee Ford for instance. There was truly belief that he was ready to get back to work after being shelved with an injury. Yet sure enough, in his first game back against the Saints he re-aggravated his injury.

Certain players and injuries just require special handling.

Should Samuel tell the team, "I am good to go!", they mustn't run with it. The 49ers must take Samuel's word with a little grain of salt. And even if he does get cleared for field work, they need to bring him back along lightly.

Losing Samuel, assuming he is still isn't 100%, for the first couple of games of the season is nothing compared to the entire season. For a guy that is aggressive by nature and is going to be heavily involved in the offense, there is no such thing as too careful when returning from injury.