Report: 49ers Nearly Relocated Facilities due to Poor Practice Field

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has revealed that the San Francisco 49ers nearly relocated facilities due to poor pracitice field conditions.

The 49ers were penciled in to practice at the University of Miami's field since it was predesignated for the winner of the NFC championship game. According to Rapoport, officials from both the 49ers and Packers had made pre-trip to examine the playing surface of the practice field.

Both teams deemed that the field was not up to NFL standard and that it would need to be replaced. However, being that it is the property of the University of Miami, the college refused to replace the field given that it takes the college a year to grow the grass specifically for the Hurricanes.

In the end, the issue of the field would be resolved as it took officials from the NFL and Miami to expedite a resolution. With the Super Bowl right around the corner, the league and the 49ers needed to act fast. If the 49ers actually went through with a switching facilities, they likely would have needed a new hotel that would be closer to it.

So many moving parts would have derailed this team a bit. That is likely why so many other sources needed to step in to aid in the resolution of the matter. The 49ers already have a schedule that they are accustomed to throughout the season. Even a single hair out of place could impact them in a negative way.

Luckily for them, it never grew to the point of no return. The San Francisco 49ers will go about their business as usual with practice over the next three days, along with media obligations.