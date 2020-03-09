49ers NFL Draft Profile: WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

All49ers
The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in need of another receiving option to pencil in alongside George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. With a draft pool containing a surplus of wide receivers, the 49ers should have some quality options with their 31st overall pick. 

Laviska Shenault Jr. checks many boxes that fit into the complex offense that Kyle Shanahan orchestrates. 

Here's more on Shenault as a draft prospect:

Strengths (+)

Body Type- Shenault's build presents a thick foundation, giving him a relentless attack in shedding tacklers. Given his body structure, the first tackler is often not the one that brings him down. Shenault carries his chiseled body with ease, oftentimes being the one who initiates contact and gains extra yards while doing so. 

Versatility- Colorado's offense was centered around Shenault and that included him lining up all over the field. He saw snaps along the perimeter on the outside while also getting looks in the slot. His versatility was apparent in college, being utilized as an H-Back and a player who the Buffaloes used in the wildcat formation. 

RAC Ability- Shenault's best trait is arguably his run after catch ability. With the ball in his hands, Shenault's skillset to turn up-field and take it the distance is what separates him from other pass catchers. His combination of size and speed serves him as a true "home run threat" as he can take a screen pass and accumulate chunk yards on his own.

*Don't blink with the ball in his hands. 

Weakness (-)

Route-Running- While his versatility as a pass-catcher is viewed as a positive, it's hampered his details as a route runner. During his time in the college ranks, Shenault was able to get away with subpar route running, but as his debut in the NFL inches closer that's one area he must work on to find more consistency.

Blocking- With a bigger than life frame, you would imagine elite blocking would follow. He does, in fact, have the tools to be just that, although, he never seems to do so with regularity. Shenault was rarely used as a lead blocker even when lining up in the backfield and he has a history of checking out on running plays from a blocking standpoint.    

Health- When healthy, Shenault is typically the most explosive player on the field. The issue for him is staying on the field over the course of a full season. Throughout his three-year collegiate career, the former Colorado pass-catcher never played a full season due to a multitude of injuries. Most recently, after his time in Indianapolis participating in the NFL Combine, it was reported that Shenault will undergo surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

49ers fit

Shenault fits the 49ers as he can lineup in the backfield or out wide. With motions heavily involved in San Francisco's offense, he's a player who can give the defense numerous looks pre-snap. With the offense already composed with physical receivers such as Kittle and Samuel, Shenault would add another one to the group but with that comes his dynamic speed to run by defenders. 

