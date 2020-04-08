All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Nick Bosa Opens 2nd in 2020 Defensive Player of Year Odds

Jose Luis Sanchez III

A major factor as to why the San Francisco 49ers defense was so elite in 2019 was due to the consistent dominating performance from rookie defensive end Nick Bosa. Even though it was his first year in the league, he sure didn't act like it as he was practically in every top stat category for a pass rusher. 

Pro Football Focus graded Bosa as the third-best edge rusher in the entire league. No other rookie defensive player even came close to that level.

That is why Bosa earned 2019 Rookie Defensive Player of the Year honors.  Now that he is entering his second-year, Bosa will have a chance at staking his claim to the league-wide title. According to BetOnline.ag, Bosa has the second best odds (9/1) to win the Defensive Players of the Year award in 2020.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the clear favorite to win the award with 7/1 odds. Being listed behind Donald should be considered a massive compliment for Bosa. He is barely about to enter year two of his NFL career and he is already being considered as a top candidate to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

This actually should not come as a surprise. Bosa was a human wrecking ball last season. Opposing offenses constantly needed to double-team him or chip him at the line just to slow him down. That is almost unheard of for a rookie pass rusher. Yet, Bosa's massive impact could not be overlooked. 

There was even a point during 2019 season where Bosa was a legitimate candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. That is how elite he was last season. 

Did I also mention he was a rookie? 

Its just insane how elite he already is and he only has one-year under his belt. Entering 2020 should be another stellar season for Bosa and the 49ers defense. Anger and pain from losing Super Bowl LIV is sure to fuel Bosa for the upcoming season. I sure do not want to be an opposing offensive tackle that has to go up against an angry Bosa.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Trade Down to Select DT Ross Blacklock

Picking 13th overall in the NFL draft has given the San Francisco 49ers extensive flexibility. Everything is on the table for them, whether they draft a wide receiver or an offensive tackle.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

JS3

NFL Draft 2020: Cornerback is an Overlooked Need for 49ers

Cornerback may not look like a glaring need now for the San Francisco 49ers, but it is important to note that after the season the 49ers top four players at the position are set to hit free agency.

Nick_Newman

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Report: 49ers Hold Pre-Draft Meeting With Notre Dame Safety Jalen Elliott

With the 49ers needing additional depth in their secondary, Elliott projects as a potential day three pick for San Francisco's defense.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Why Jimmy Garoppolo Will be Vastly Improved in 2020

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been the topic of discussion since his horrendous fourth-quarter performance in Super Bowl LIV. It is to be expected to a certain extent since his shortcomings is one of the reasons why the 49ers collapsed to the Chiefs.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Bird650

49ers NFL Draft Profile: WR KJ Hamler

Penn State's KJ Hamler is largely projected to go in the second round as he presumably could be a player to target if the 49ers trade back on day one of the draft.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Kendrick Bourne Could see Increased Defensive Attention in 2020

When the 49ers kick the regular season off, defenses will be sure to not let wide receiver Kendrick Bourne go unchecked since he is talented in coming through in the clutch.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jadeveon Clowney Returning to the Seahawks are "Slim to None"

DE Jadeveon Clowney returning to the Seahawks is reportedly looking bleak. This news bodes well for the 49ers as a division opponent will lose a quality talent.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Four 49ers Land on NFL All-Decade Team

Monday, the NFL released its choices for the the league’s all-decade team. The Pro Football Hall of Fame provided a 48-member selection panel to select 52 players and two head coaches as the best at their positions from 2010 to 2019.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

NFL Draft 2020: One Position 49ers Must Avoid

The 49ers do not have many draft picks to begin with as they only have seven. Five of their picks are in the fifth-round or later, so they will need to make these selections count by avoiding certain positions.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

Why the 49ers Should Have Accepted Trade Offers for Nick Mullens

Keeping as much of the roster intact was a top priority for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. It only makes sense since they were far and beyond better than the vast majority of teams in the league.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

ScarletnGoldRonin