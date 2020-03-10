49ers not Awarded NFL Compensatory Draft Picks

The full list of the compensatory picks in the 2020 NFL draft were revealed today with the San Francisco 49ers being left off.

Meanwhile, the 49ers' NFC west division rivals Seattle Seahawks (3) and Los Angeles Rams (1) were awarded with pick.

This news was to be expected for the 49ers since they signed more free agents than they lost last year. Luckily the compensatory draft picks are easy to predict. Otherwise, the 49ers would have been waiting on hearing from the league regarding it.

Since it is easy to predict, I would say it is practically a sure thing that the 49ers will be awarded compensatory draft picks next season. They are definitely going to lose more players in free agency this year than they will be able to sign or draft.

The Niners are a bit desperate when it comes to accumulating draft capital. Their draft status in April in Las Vegas is as so:

Round 1, pick 31

Round 5 (from Denver)

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7 (from Detroit)

Round 7

Following the first round, the 49ers do not get to pick until the fifth round of the draft. That means that they do not even have to show up on day two of the draft. This is why trading back may be the ideal option for the 49ers.

Stacking up on draft picks in the second- and third-round will better serve them than just one player at 31st overall. It is going to be tough for the 49ers to package some of their back end picks since they are not an attractive sell.

That is why the team is exploring trade options for wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to see if they can add another pick to package in a deal. Regardless, the 49ers have a tough tash ahead of them when it comes to gaining draft capital in April's draft.