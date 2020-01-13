49erMaven
49ers-Packers Tickets Prices are Third Highest This Decade

Jose Luis Sanchez III

With the San Francisco 49ers defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Levi's Stadium will once again make it's debut hosting a playoff game. This time it will be the NFC championship game where the 49ers will play host to the Green Bay Packers. 

If you're looking to attend this game, then you will need to excavate your wallet.

According to TicketIq, the average asking price for a seat to the NFC Championship game is close to $1,000 The average is 264% higher than the $289 cost of a ticket to a regular-season ticket on the secondary market. 

On secondary ticket marketplace TicketIQ, the cheapest ticket gets fans a standing room only ticket, while the least expensive standard seat is on the 400 Level above the visitors' sideline. The priciest ticket remaining is trending at $8,432 in Club Section 139. 200-Level seats start at $485 on the corner, and 100-Level seats start at $539

40ers-playoffs-2010-2020-2

Here is a breakdown of the pricing on the secondary market:

  • Secondary market average asking price: $973

  • Secondary market cheapest ticket: $384
  • $934 Average Listing Price is 57% higher than their last NFC Championship in 2012.
  • 3rd Highest NFL Conference Championship Over last 10 years (Behind only 2018 Eagles and Pats)

To put things in perspective, here is how the Kansas City Chiefs are looking with their ticket prices for the AFC championship game:

  • Secondary market average asking price: $408
  • Secondary market cheapest ticket: $269

A ticket to the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium is trending at $408 on the secondary market, which is 67% more than fans paid on average to see a regular season game. The $408 average would rank as the priciest of the decade at Arrowhead Stadium.  

Surely, 49ers and visiting Packers fans would have loved these prices. But that is just the reality of the market. Kansas City against Tennessee just isn't as exciting of a matchup as the NFC. The 49ers and Packers have an illustrious history of head-to-head games. It is one of the top rivalries in the history of the NFL, that is now going to renew itself on Sunday in the NFC title game. 

