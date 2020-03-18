Report: 49ers Re-Sign C Ben Garland to One-Year Deal

Center Ben Garland will be returning to the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal worth $2.25 million per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The signing of Garland comes after the 49ers were reportedly interested in bringing in former Denver Broncos center Connor McGovern who would sign with the New York Jets. San Francisco doesn't get their top target, so they will be settling for Garland.

Yet another player will be retained, keeping the 2019 49ers team intact. This has been part of the Niners objective entering free agency. Even though Garland is primarily a backup, he is someone that the 49ers know they can rely on as a contingency plan.

When Weston Richburg was placed on injured reserve the 49ers didn't skip a beat. Garland stepped in kept the offensive line afloat, which says a lot considering the high-level of play from Richburg for most of the season. Garland was also a respected player in the locker room. Just a top of the class type of guy the 49ers are happy to have back on the team.

The signing Garland is just one steps towards the 49ers re-configuration of the interior offensive line. That area was arguably the achilles of the team. The question remains: will the 49ers dip into free agency to clean up that area?

It is hard to say because the 49ers are possibly looking at their salary-cap space dwindling back down again after all of the transactions made. According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, the 49ers are possibly looking at under $10 million in cap space right now following the signing of Garland.