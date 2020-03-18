All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report: 49ers Re-Sign C Ben Garland to One-Year Deal

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Center Ben Garland will be returning to the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal worth $2.25 million per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The signing of Garland comes after the 49ers were reportedly interested in bringing in former Denver Broncos center Connor McGovern who would sign with the New York Jets. San Francisco doesn't get their top target, so they will be settling for Garland.

Yet another player will be retained, keeping the 2019 49ers team intact. This has been part of the Niners objective entering free agency. Even though Garland is primarily a backup, he is someone that the 49ers know they can rely on as a contingency plan.

When Weston Richburg was placed on injured reserve the 49ers didn't skip a beat. Garland stepped in kept the offensive line afloat, which says a lot considering the high-level of play from Richburg for most of the season. Garland was also a respected player in the locker room. Just a top of the class type of guy the 49ers are happy to have back on the team.

The signing Garland is just one steps towards the 49ers re-configuration of the interior offensive line. That area was arguably the achilles of the team. The question remains: will the 49ers dip into free agency to clean up that area?

It is hard to say because the 49ers are possibly looking at their salary-cap space dwindling back down again after all of the transactions made. According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, the 49ers are possibly looking at under $10 million in cap space right now following the signing of Garland. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will the 49ers Regret Trading DeForest Buckner?

DeForest Buckner was a popularized player of the San Francisco 49ers and continued to grow every season. He is every head coach and general manager's dream of a top draft pick.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Place Second-Round Tenders on Kendrick Bourne, Matt Breida

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and running back Matt Breida are in line to remain with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. The 49ers have placed second-round tenders on both players who entered free agency as restricted free agents.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers have placed second-round tender on RB Matt Breida.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: Jerick McKinnon has Agreed to Restructured Deal With 49ers

McKinnon has not been able to take a single regular season snap for the 49ers since signing a four-year, $30 million contract in 2018. He just hasn't been able to shake off the ailments of his torn ACL.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: 49ers Re-Sign DE Ronald Blair to One-Year Deal

Blair now joins Arik Armstead and Jimmie Ward as returning key defensive players that helped lead the 49ers to become the No. 2 ranked defense. Now Blair isn't of the same caliber as Armstead and Ward, but he was a solid rotational player.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: 49ers Re-Sign Jimmie Ward to Three-Year Deal

The signing of Jimmie Ward just goes to show how much the San Franciso 49ers wanted him back and vice versa.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Players React to DeForest Buckner Trade

Players like George Kittle and Fred Warner took to twitter to comment on the 49ers' trade of DeForest Buckner.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Free Agency: Three Takeaways From DeForest Buckner Trade

DeForest Buckner was in line to be extended by the San Francisco 49ers. That was until the 49ers realized the cost of having to retain their defensive captain.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: 49ers Trade DeForest Buckner for Colts' First-Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers have reportedly trade defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for their No. 13 pick.

Nicholas Cothrel

Three Players 49ers can Trade for Draft Capital

The San Francisco 49ers will begin the new league year short of resources with which to retool their roster.

nicholasmcgee