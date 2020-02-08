49ers DC Robert Saleh Declines Michigan St. Head Coach Position

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network revealed yesterday that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has declined an offer from Michigan State to become their new head coach.

Michigan State's former head coach Mark Dantonio retired earlier in the week, leaving the school with a vacancy at the position.

Viewing Saleh as a target following Dantonio's retirement would have been a solid fit for their program. Prior to garnering interest from Michigan State, Saleh was a strong head coach candidate for the Cleveland Browns following the firing of Freddie Kitchens.

The Browns would go a different route as they would hire Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski. Hearing that the Browns did not hire Saleh was good news for Kyle Shanahan who gets to retain his renowned defensive coordinator.

Surely, there was a bit of a scare for Shanahan and the 49ers once they heard Saleh was a target at Michigan State. However, as Pelissero eluded to in his tweet, Saleh and the 49ers have "unfinished business" after losing Super Bowl LIV to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Saleh was a major factor for the defensive turnaround and overall success of the 49ers in 2019. If he is able to get close to that dominance in 2020, then he very well could be in line to finally become an NFL head coach.