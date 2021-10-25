49ers Roster News: Jordan Willis Activated, Tony Jefferson Signed

    • October 25, 2021
    49ers Roster News: DL Jordan Willis Activated, S Tony Jefferson Signed

    A little hopeful depth for the 49ers here.
    Defensive lineman Jordan Willis has officially been activated the Reserve/Suspended List and will be granted a one-week roster exemption. The team also signed safety Tony Jefferson to its practice squad. Jefferson signed with the 49ers on June 7, 2021, and was later released by the team on August 23.

    So the 49ers will hopefully get a little boost in the pass rush department. That aspect of the team has not been as consistent as they would like. Dee Ford doesn't appear to be making a significant impact. And as solid as Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead have been, it just isn't enough to mask the deficiencies at cornerback.

    Willis looked smooth throughout training camp and the preseason. It would not surprise me to see him make a more thorough impact on the game than Samson Ebukam, who has treated the season like it is Halloween by ghosting on gameday. 

    As for Jefferson, his signing comes at an interesting time. He was with the 49ers during training camp, but injuries could never instill confidence to retain him with the team. However, Jaquiski Tartt exited the Sunday night matchup with the Colts with an injury. Perhaps he sustained something significant because the signing of Jefferson to the practice squad is out of the blue.

    At this point, the 49ers can use all the help they can get. The Bye week seemed to have arrived at the perfect time for them as they were riding a three game skid. Clearly, it didn't aid them one bit as the same disappointment they have showed throughout the season maintained against the Colts. 

    What they need is a miracle now and no transaction will save them.

