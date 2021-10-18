49ers Roster News: LB Mychal Kendricks Signs, RB JaMycal Hasty Returns

Mychal Kendricks is back with the 49ers and JaMycal Hasty gets his practice window activated to return from Injured Reserve.

The 49ers returned to practice Monday after completing their Bye Week.

Before commencing practice, the team brought back a familiar face. Linebacker Mychal Kendricks is signing with the 49ers pending a physical, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Kendricks spent time with the 49ers during training camp and was released with an injury settlement when he sustained a toe injury. The signing of Kendricks comes at a time where the 49ers are missing Marcell Harris who sustained a fractured thumb in Week 5 against the Cardinals.

Aside from the return of Kendricks, the 49ers saw the return of a couple of their own injured players at practice Monday. One player is running back JaMycal Hasty. The 49ers activated his practice window with a designation to return from Injured Reserve. A high-ankle sprain had put Hasty on the shelf following Week 2 against the Eagles. Hasty's return would be a huge boost for the 49ers who need to anchor with their running game no matter who the quarterback is. Elijah Mitchell cannot do it all on his own and it still appears Kyle Shanahan isn't fully invested in Trey Sermon.

Slot cornerback K'Waun Williams joined Hasty in the return to practice. Williams suffered a calf injury against the Packers and has missed every game since. The 49ers never put Williams on Injured Reserve as they did not deem his injury as serious enough to do so. Williams, like with Hasty, is another nice boost for the 49ers. Dontae Johnson has been holding it down as the nickel corner and it is already noted how shaky of a player he is.

Jimmy Garoppolo is the most notable player to return to practice from injury, which you can read all about here.

The 49ers are 2-3 and riding a three game skid. They return to action at home against the Colts, which is a winnable game for them. Getting healthy and refreshed could not have come at a more perfect time for them.