49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Rounding back Into Week 12 Form Ahead of NFC Championship

nicholasmcgee

When the San Francisco 49ers take the field to face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, they will do so on the back of their most complete performance since their 37-8 demolition of the same opposition in Week 12.

San Francisco is on the brink of a seventh Super Bowl appearance and, if the Niners produce a repeat of the display they delivered in the Divisional Round win over the Minnesota Vikings, they will be playing in Miami on February 2.

The 27-10 victory was a game in which the 49ers rediscovered the identity that defined their dominant first half of the campaign when San Francisco consistently bullied teams on both sides of the ball.

Not since the blowout of the Packers had the 49ers exerted such domination, with injuries taking their toll on the defense and forcing San Francisco to win in a variety of ways, primarily by putting the team on the back of Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, in the regular season, the 49ers were most effective when the pressure was taken off Garoppolo by an efficient running game and swarming defense, and both rose to the occasion against the Vikings.

The 49ers had 186 yards on the ground in the Divisional Round, their most since Week 8, when they racked up 232. They only averaged 3.9 yards per carry, but it was the way the 49ers wore down the Vikings, most notably on a touchdown drive that featured eight straight runs after Richard Sherman intercepted Kirk Cousins in the third quarter, that stood out in the second half.

Green Bay wilted in the face of San Francisco's diverse and superbly designed ground attack in markedly similar fashion back in November. That game also marked the last of the regular season where the 49ers' pass rush was truly firing on all cylinders.

Aaron Rodgers was sacked five times, hurried once and hit twice more in the regular-season matchup as he was limited to 1.7 net yards per drop back, per The Athletic's David Lombardi.

Yet without Dee Ford and with so much of their defensive line depth lost to injury, the 49ers only had three sacks the rest of the way.

Ford's return last week saw normal service resumed for the 49ers pass rush. Per Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus, San Francisco pressured Cousins 17 times on 35 dropbacks. Cousins was sacked six times, an ominous sign for a Packers team hoping Bryan Bulaga's presence – the left tackle missed most of the regular-season game through injury – will give Rodgers time to make this encounter more competitive.

The consensus is that the Packers will put up a much better fight than they did nearly two months ago. However, the Niners cruised to victory in that game without left tackle Joe Staley and minus the services of Ford and linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Each member of that trio was on the field last Saturday as the running game and the pass rush both clicked in an even more devastating manner than they did in Week 12. Green Bay may be expected to keep it closer but, if the 49ers perform to the same level in those two elements of the game, any improvements the Packers make on their previous visit to Levi's Stadium may be immaterial.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the 49ers Have Richard Sherman Mirror Davante Adams?

Will Richard Sherman shadow Davante Adams on Sunday, or will the 49ers rely on a combination of defenders to shut down the Packers' receiver in Sunday's NFC championship game?

Maverick Pallack

by

Dr Dave

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions With Packers Maven

A trip to Miami to play in the Super Bowl is on the line Sunday when the NFC championship commences between the 49ers and Packers. I stepped behind enemy lines to ask five questions regarding this matchup with Bill Huber of Packers Maven.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

brobear49

Why the 49ers Will not be Overconfident in Their Rematch With the Packers

"Expect a different game." That is what Kyle Shanahan is telling his players regarding the 49ers rematch with the Packers on Sunday in the NFC championship game.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

How the 49ers Linebackers Matchup With Packers RB Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers’ running back Aaron Jones is a special talent and he is a big piece of their offense. Stopping him is a must for the San Francisco 49ers’ Linebackers in the NFC championship game.

Matt Holder

by

Footballfan55

49ers John Lynch Voted NFL Executive of the Year by PFWA

A superb season for the San Francisco 49ers gets even sweeter for general manager John Lynch, who was voted NFL executive of the year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Johnny Football

The Houston Coaching Pipeline That Brought 49ers Shanahan and Packers LaFleur to the NFC Title Game

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has a deep, connected history with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur that dates as far as 2008 with the Houston Texans. Now they are set to face off in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

Matt Holder

by

Footballfan55

Why the 49ers Don't Need George Kittle to Fill the Stat Sheet

Dominating the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional playoff game was an impressive feat by the San Francisco 49ers. It is even more impressive when you realize that tight end George Kittle hardly put up any numbers on the stat sheet.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TonyPastal

Five 49ers to Watch Against the Packers

The 49ers will play host to the Packers in a rematch from week 12. San Francisco handled the Packers easily in the first matchup, which Green Bay is surely thirsting for revenge. To avoid falling at the hands of the Packers, these five 49ers must have strong performances.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers' Bosa, Greenlaw Earn All-Rookie Honors

The Pro Football Writers of America have announced that San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw have earned All-Rookie honors for the season. Along being named to the All-Rookie team, Bosa was also named the defensive rookie of the year as well as the overall rookie of the year.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TonyPastal

49ers Stock Report: 3 Risers, Fallers Heading Into NFC Championship

Quick work was made of the Minnesota Vikings in Saturday’s divisional playoff game for the San Francisco 49ers. Such a dominant performance from the 49ers aided some players in raising in their stock, while some players had their stock take a hit going into the NFC championship.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55