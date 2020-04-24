All49ers
49ers Select DT Javon Kinlaw With the 14th Pick

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The San Francisco 49ers have selected South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the 14th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Originally slated to pick at No. 13, San Francisco traded down one spot to 14 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers get a little bit of the best of both worlds here.

For the fourth year in a row, the 49ers take a defensive lineman in the first-round. Defensive tackle became a need for San Francisco once they traded All-Pro DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts. 

Despite retaining players like D.J. Jones and Ronald Blair, the 49ers still needed a player at defensive tackle. Had there still been a hole at the position, it would have made life a bit more difficult on Arik Armstead.

Many fans and members of the media believed that wide receiver would be the pick here, especially with CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy still on the board. But the wide receiver class in this years draft is oversaturated.

There will still be plenty of chances for the 49ers to address the position, including cornerback.

By drafting Kinlaw the San Francisco 49ers will be able to replicate their defensive dominance in 2019 that saw them make a Super Bowl appearance.

Kinlaw has monstrous strength and a sweet first step. That quick penetration is what they are hoping Kinlaw can provide them so that their defensive line does not drop off dramatically in 2020. 

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is sure to be ecstatic that his defense gets another quality talent in the ranks with the hopes of a repeat Super Bowl appearance.

