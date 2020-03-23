49ers Post-Free Agency: Seven-Round Mock Draft 1.0

With the first and most hectic week of free agency coming to a close, the picture for the San Francisco 49ers’ upcoming draft is a little clearer.

The organization was able to retain notable players like Arik Armstead and Jimmie Ward, while also picking up another first-round pick by trading DeForest Buckner. The extra selection should come in handy as, among others, the 49ers still have needs at cornerback, wide receiver, and interior offensive line, all of which will be addressed below.

But before I dive into the picks, there are a few house-keeping items to address.



To execute this exercise, I used The Draft Network’s mock draft machine. All selections made by the other 31 teams are subject to the site’s simulator. For the early picks, I’ll explain who was and wasn’t on the board at the time as well as my rationale for each selection.

The draft order is as is, meaning no trades were made. Personally, I don’t like assuming trades in mock drafts because I feel that adds more assumptions to an already presumptuous process. Other people might start wheeling and dealing with their predictions, but that’s just not my style and that’s the beauty of being the author, I get to make the rules!

Now that all of that is out of the way, it’s time for the picks!

Round 1 Pick 13: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Typically I’m a big proponent of teams taking the best player available this early in the draft. However, the 49ers are in a bit of a different situation since they got here via trade instead of poor performance. Thus, addressing a need is slightly more important than just acquiring talent, and LSU’s Kristian Fulton gives the organization a little bit of both.

Richard Sherman turns 32-years-old in about a week, and Ahkello Witherspoon’s and Emmanuel Moseley’s performances have been volatile throughout their young careers. San Francisco could use some competition for the team’s number two cornerback spot next season and a primary option at the position for the near future. This is exactly what Fulton brings to the table.

The former Tiger is versatile as he projects well in both Cover 3 and Man Coverage systems, which is perfect for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s scheme. At pick 13, he might be a bit of a reach, TDN has him ranked 17th on their big board, and there we’re higher-ranked players on the board, but the combination of need and talent was too good to pass up.

Alabama wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III were also on the board and very tempting, but with how deep this draft class is at wideout, I opted to wait until the end of the round to address that need. Also, two corners were already off the board - Jeffrey Okudah and C.J. Henderson - compared to one wide receiver - CeeDee Lamb - so there is a greater risk of having fewer options on the defensive side of the ball than offensive with pick 31.

Round 1 Pick 31: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

To quote the great Yogi Berra: “It’s deja vu all over again.” During my post-combine mock draft, I had my eye on Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims with the 31st selection, but the Packers ended up taking him off the board the pick before and Jalen Reagor was the consolation prize. It must be destiny as history repeated itself.

While Reagor’s 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the combine was somewhat disappointing, that’s still a good time and shouldn’t erase all of the explosiveness he showed in college. At 5’11” there might be some concerns about his height, but a 42-inch vertical that was the second-highest among wideouts at the combine will make up for his shortcomings. The former Horned Frog has the versatility to play outside and in the slot, which head coach Kyle Shanahan seems to covet and makes him a great replacement for Emmanuel Sanders.

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins was also available but he breaks the mold of Shanahan receivers and lacks the versatility that Reagor possesses. Michigan center Cesar Ruiz was another tempting name but, in my opinion, the pass-catcher fills a bigger need and is a better overall player.

Round 5 Pick 156: Khalil Davis, IDL, Nebraska

It will be nearly impossible to replace DeForest Buckner’s impact with a draft pick, let alone a fifth-rounder, but Nebraska’s Khalil Davis will make up for some of the loss. During his four seasons in Lincoln, he accumulated 13 sacks and 24 tackles for loss, including 8 and 11 in his senior season. The former Cornhusker will have to work on his strength at the next level, as he struggled to take on double teams in college, but he can help restore some of the interior penetration the 49ers lose with Buckner’s departure.

Round 5 Pick 176: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

With the emergence of Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner combined with Kwon Alexander’s veteran presence, San Francisco doesn’t necessarily need another linebacker. However, there weren’t many offensive linemen available that I felt a pressing need to select here. Instead of reaching, I went with someone who can contribute on special teams and was one of the best players available, Jacob Phillips.

While he’ll likely take a few seasons to develop, Phillips can impact the position group against the run in year one. The Red and Gold’s linebacking trio posted average or worse PFF run-defense grades last season, and that’s an area where the National Champion throve in college.

Round 6 Pick 210: Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon

Waiting to address the offensive line ended up paying off here as the 49ers get a versatile big-man with Calvin Throckmorton. While his draft stock has taken a hit since the Senior Bowl when Utah’s Bradlee Anae put together a break-out performance at the former Duck’s expense, that shouldn’t be too much of a concern as he projects as an interior lineman in the NFL. Throckmorton will add depth to a unit that saw its fair share of injuries a year ago.

Round 7 Pick 217: Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State

At 6’4” and with good contested catch ability, Binjimen Victor could be a good red zone or goal line receiver for the 49ers. He racked up 18 touchdowns in 33 career games at Ohio State, and that’s even more impressive considering all the mouths the Buckeyes have had to feed over the last few years.

Round 7 Pick 245: Khalil Tate, Offensive Weapon, Arizona

It’s slim pickings at this point in the draft and the majority of San Francisco’s needs have already been addressed. In Tucson, Khalil Tate was one of the most dynamic college football players in the country. He threw for 6,318 yards, added 2,285 more yards on the ground and had 73 total touchdowns as a Wildcat. Speaking of the wildcat, the offensive weapon’s ability to throw and run would certainly open up the playbook for creative player caller Kyle Shanahan.