49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

The Houston Coaching Pipeline That Brought 49ers Shanahan and Packers LaFleur to the NFC Title Game

Matt Holder

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is a well-connected man in the football world. Dating back to his father’s coaching days, the family name has been in the league for almost 40 years so their network in the industry is extremely strong. The young head coach has made plenty of connections on his own which includes Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, the 49ers’ opponent for the NFC Championship.

LaFleur broke into the NFL in 2008 with the Houston Texans. At the same time, Shanahan was entering his fifth season as a coach in the league and was promoted to his first offensive coordinator role. Given the timeline, the latter likely hired the former and their relationship began.

The two coaches were very effective together during their time with the Texans. In 2008, Houston finished the season with the fourth-best passing offense in the league and an 8-8 record which, at the time, was the best season in the organization’s short history. The following year, quarterback Matt Schaub would go on to lead the league in passing yards and the Texans eclipsed the .500 mark for the first time in franchise history.

While LaFleur was only an offensive assistant in Houston, a role lower than position coach, he must have caught Shanahan’s eye as the two coaches moved to Washington D.C. together and the assistant received a promotion to quarterbacks coach. During their four years coaching the Redskins, the duo helped the team win one division title in 2012 when Robert Griffin III was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, their biggest accomplishment in the nation’s capital might be the development of Kirk Cousins, who they spent two years with.

After a year apart in 2014, the coaches would reunite in the same roles for the Atlanta Falcons. Under LaFleur and Shanahan’s tutelage, quarterback Matt Ryan would blossom into the league’s Most Valuable player in 2016 and the team would go on to win three-quarters of the Super Bowl. Of course, the final frame of that game will forever remain in infamy.

The championship shortcoming would be the last time the duo coached together as Shanahan would go on to become the 49ers’ head coach and LaFleur would eventually make his way to the Packers’ sideline. Between their three stops, the coaches very successful together and know each other very well which should make for an interesting matchup on Sunday.

LaFleur and Shanahan appear to remain close to one another as the former spoke about how the latter helped shape his approach to the job back in November. The respect between the 49ers’ head coach and the Packers’ is obviously mutual as here is what the mentor had to say about his mentee via the Washington Post:

“I got so comfortable with Matt,” Kyle Shanahan, who referred to LaFleur as his “right-hand man" in Houston, said during the 2011 preseason. “It got to the point where he always knew exactly what I wanted. I didn’t have to tell him stuff. He knew how I thought, knew what I wanted the quarterback to do, knew everything.”

Also, Kyle hired Matt’s brother, Mike, as San Francisco’s passing game coordinator so clearly, the LaFleur family name is one that the Shanahan family trusts. The coaches’ great relationship is certainly a story-line to keep an eye on for years to come.

Both Matt and Kyle have become two of the great young minds in the NFL, and this weekend everyone gets to see if the student has become the master or if the mentor will remain superior. As if a trip to Miami isn’t enough motivation, a little friendly rivalry certainly adds to the magnitude of the contest. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the 49ers Don't Need George Kittle to Fill the Stat Sheet

Dominating the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional playoff game was an impressive feat by the San Francisco 49ers. It is even more impressive when you realize that tight end George Kittle hardly put up any numbers on the stat sheet.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

49ers John Lynch Voted NFL Executive of the Year by PFWA

A superb season for the San Francisco 49ers gets even sweeter for general manager John Lynch, who was voted NFL executive of the year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

brobear49

49ers Stock Report: 3 Risers, Fallers Heading Into NFC Championship

Quick work was made of the Minnesota Vikings in Saturday’s divisional playoff game for the San Francisco 49ers. Such a dominant performance from the 49ers aided some players in raising in their stock, while some players had their stock take a hit going into the NFC championship.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

49ers' Bosa, Greenlaw Earn All-Rookie Honors

The Pro Football Writers of America have announced that San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw have earned All-Rookie honors for the season. Along being named to the All-Rookie team, Bosa was also named the defensive rookie of the year as well as the overall rookie of the year.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Why the 49ers Will not be Overconfident in Their Rematch With the Packers

"Expect a different game." That is what Kyle Shanahan is telling his players regarding the 49ers rematch with the Packers on Sunday in the NFC championship game.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers' George Kittle Sits out Practice With Ankle Soreness

San Francisco 49ers' All-Pro tight end George Kittle sat out today's practice due to an ankle injury per the team's practice report. A team spokesman from the 49ers revealed to the local media that Kittle was experiencing soreness from his ankle.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Five 49ers to Watch Against the Packers

The 49ers will play host to the Packers in a rematch from week 12. San Francisco handled the Packers easily in the first matchup, which Green Bay is surely thirsting for revenge. To avoid falling at the hands of the Packers, these five 49ers must have strong performances.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Emmanuel Sanders Doesn't Sense Nervousness in 49ers' Young Receivers

A trip to the Super Bowl is on the line for the 49ers on Sunday, which can create a ton of pressure on the young players. However, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders doesn't sense that within his group of receivers and others.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dee Ford's Return Provides Spark for 49ers' Pass Rush

Racking up sacks was scarce for the 49ers in December. With Dee Ford back in the line up, it is clear that his impact provides a spark for the 49ers' pass rush.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Three Things We Learned From the 49ers' 27-10 Win Over Vikings

In it's first ever time hosting a divisional playoff game, Levi's Stadium bared witness to a dominating victory from the San Francisco 49ers. For a team without playoff experience, they sure showed us all a lot against the Vikings. Here are the three things we learned from the 49ers' victory.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55