49ers Shopping Players Makes Perfect Sense

With the NFL Draft practically right on the doorstep, trade rumors for players will start to ramp up and emerge.

That is why the 49ers are reportedly shopping four of their players. Marquise Goodwin, Jaquiski Tartt, Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander are each being considered as trade candidates.

Goodwin's name has been shopped around for over a month, while the other three arise from out of the blue. There is some confusion going around as to why the 49ers would make these other three players available for trade.

Well, the logic is actually sound. It makes perfect sense why the 49ers would shop these players. When the 49ers formulate a plan and take action, they always have the future in mind. That is why they became Super Bowl contenders so suddenly in 2019.

Every move in 2017 and 2018 was part of a bigger picture. Think of the 49ers as the complete opposite of the Los Angeles Rams, who are the ultimate shortsighted team. San Francisco realizes that they cannot pay everyone. Great teams know that true success lies in the draft where they can find quality talent on cheap, team controlled deals.

I give a full breakdown why each player involved in trade rumors make sense for the 49ers to ship:

Marquise Goodwin

Trading the speedy wideout has always been part of the 49ers' plans this offseason. Goodwin just never found a role in the offense last season. It became increasingly difficult week after week when Deebo Samuel started coming into his own. Kendrick Bourne also started rising in the ranks, which made Goodwin unplayable by that point.

The fact that he had more value as a gunner on special teams says all you need to know. San Francisco would love nothing more than for a team to swoop up his expensive $3.9 million cap hit.

Unfortunately, his value is nonexistent. The 49ers should feel fortunate to trade him for even a seventh-rounder, but I do not think they will be willing to disrespect Goodwin like that. A sixth-rounder would be a gigantic win if they can somehow reel that in. Goodwin is the least attractive player that the 49ers have made available. He'll likely end up getting cut.

Jaquiski Tartt

This one is a bit of shocker at first, but makes sense once you take the emotion out of it. Tartt is set to become a free agent in 2021. After the 49ers gave Jimmie Ward his money, that essentially sealed Tartt's fate for the future. The Niners cannot pay everyone and will need to look long and hard as to which player they are willing to part with.

That player is Tartt, who could end up fetching solid value in a trade. It is better to get something in return for Tartt than to suffer the consequence of him walking away for nothing. As well as he played in 2019, Tartt is not an irreplaceable player. They locked in Ward knowing he was their best safety.

In a perfect world, the 49ers would love to bring Tartt back. But a move like this is what separates the great teams from the good ones. It is the acknowledgement that retaining every player is not possible. Otherwise, you end up looking like the Rams. The 49ers conduct themselves with the future in mind and never for just one season, so Tartt being placed on the block makes perfect sense.

Dee Ford

When discussing Ford being shopped, it is not a matter of "if" he will be traded, but "when". The lucrative deal the 49ers signed Ford to was a bit premature. It is not that Ford isn't a talented player, but investing all that money in a guy who has never shown to be healthy is quite irrational. Not to mention he isn't even an every down lineman.

Ford only clocked in 226 defensive snaps last season, which was just 22% of the 49ers' total snaps. The reality is that Ford is overpaid. Yes, he is efficient and talented. But the best ability is availability, which his contract adds context. If his contract and availability wasn't a problem, then the 49ers would not have considered shopping him.

The only issue with shopping him now is that there will be a dead-cap hit for the 49ers, so it is unlikely he will actually be moved this year. All eyes should be pointed towards 2021, where the 49ers can unload him without consequence. That way they can dip their hands into the market and possibly add Joey Bosa into the fold.

Kwon Alexander

Prior to his injury on Oct. 31 against the Cardinals, Alexander and Fred Warner were arguably the best linebacker tandem in the game. That was until Dre Greenlaw stepped in while Alexander was on the shelf. Greenlaw immediately filled the hole left by Alexander in every facet. The defense hardly skipped a beat.

That is why the 49ers are reportedly are considering shopping Alexander. They already have their true linebacker tandem in Warner and Greenlaw. This is actually a no brainer since Greenlaw is under control for the next few seasons on a vastly cheaper deal. Once again, in order for long-term success to become sustainable, the 49ers must look to trim the fat in certain areas.

Alexander is a stout player, but Greenlaw's emergence now gives the 49ers flexibility. Having three starting-caliber linebackers for the future would be phenomenal, but that is more of a luxury than a necessity. Remember, the 49ers love to use their nickel defense. Only two linebackers will see a significant share of snaps. Sure, there is the possibility of injury, and keeping Alexander would add depth. But at his contract number, it just doesn't make much sense to keep him.