All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Should Not Alter View on Jimmy Garoppolo Following Super Bowl Loss

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV has people sweeping the game with a fine tooth comb. The consensus is that the fourth quarter was the break point of the San Francisco 49ers with Jimmy Garoppolo at the forefront. 

San Francisco's defense had Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes under wraps for the majority of the game. That was until the fourth quarter arrived where Mahomes snapped into the eipitome of greatness. The defense could no longer slow down Mahomes, so it was up to the offense lead by Garoppolo to shoulder the burden. They had proven countless times during the season that they're capable of doing so.

However, when it was time for him to rise to the occasion in the fourth quarter - Garoppolo faltered. He finished 3 for 11 for 36 yards and a horrific passer rating of 2.8. That’s not going to get the job done in any level of football. Had Garoppolo been able to make a few extra throws, especially the deep bomb to Emmanuel Sanders, the 49ers would have likely won.

Garoppolo’s poor finish has his critics resurfacing from the depths of their hibernation. This time around, it is whether or not Garoppolo is the right quarterback for this team. Even some fans of the 49ers are taking to social media questioning if Garoppolo is the guy. 

While the knee jerk reaction is to blame Garoppolo, the 49ers should not alter their view on him following the Super Bowl loss.

One quarter of a game does not and should not define Garoppolo’s season. I understand that it was the Super Bowl, but the overreaction to this is over the top. It’s nothing surprising considering the emotions are still raw for some people following the loss, especially blowing a two score lead. 

People want answers and closure as to what happened and why. The fact is, Garoppolo did not play well in the end and was a contributing factor for the 49ers losing their second Super Bowl in franchise history. However, the loss was a collective team effort, and up until the fourth quarter he was performing quite well.

Garoppolo was 17 for 20 through three quarters with an output of 8.5 yards per attempt. It’s not like he played a mediocre game from start to finish. Outside of his interception in the first half, there was nothing wrong with Garoppolo’s performance. This is still the same player who matched Drew Brees blow for blow in New Orleans. 

The same player that went into Seattle and bested the Seahawks for the first time since 2011 to win the division title. Those contributions and positive experiences do not become irrelevant just because he fell short in the Super Bowl. Greater players than Garoppolo have had similar or worse outputs. It's a game that will stick in most people's mind because it was the ultimate stage.

But that doesn't mean there weren't things to be excited about for the future of the 49ers and Garoppolo. He played a pivotal role that lead to the success this season and made progress as a player as the season unfolded. Anyone suggesting that the 49ers move on from him are clearly caught up in the moment of the game. 

I've said it a couple of times now and I will say it again. One quarter of a game does not define his season nor the player that he is. Garoppolo is far from perfect and will need to work on some things, but he is the right guy going forward at the quarterback position for the San Francisco 49ers. Let's not forget that 2019 was Garoppolo's first full season as a starter. Seeing how much of a jump he makes from year one to year two will be the true litmus test.

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Travis Kelce Takes Shot at 49ers' Dee Ford During Super Bowl Parade

While the 49ers spent this morning cleaning out their locker room, the Chiefs spent it enjoying their Super Bowl parade along with a rally. During that rally, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took a shot at former teammate and 49ers edge rusher Dee Ford.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Johnny Football

Four Takeaways From 49ers' 31-20 Super Bowl Loss to Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2019-2020 season was a magical one no doubt, but ultimately it ended just like the franchise’s past 24, a championship-less finish. Here are four takeaways from their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

Maverick Pallack

by

Footballfan55

Three Things We Learned From 49ers' 31-20 Super Bowl Loss Against Chiefs

Up 20-10 with less than eight minutes to go, the San Francisco 49ers were poised to be crowned Super Bowl LIV champions. That was until the team collapsed in the face of greatness, that is Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

jaguas1

49ers Officially Sign 14 Free Agents to the Roster

The 49ers potentially could be losing Jimmie Ward in free agency and the interior offensive line needs a serious upgrade.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers vs. Chiefs: Live Updates and Analysis

We have you covered in tonight's Super Bowl LIV matchup from Hard Rock Stadium. Following along and join the conversation with your input as the game progresses.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Dillon88

George Kittle Reflects on Turning Point of 49ers' Super Bowl Loss

This wasn't the Super Bowl dream the San Francisco 49ers envisioned, but it is a reality that they have to deal with going forward. The 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 after leading by 20-10 with 10 minutes left in the contest.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

mickeyd101

Looks like former 49ers GM Trent Baalke is back in the NFL https://www.si.com/nfl/jaguars/news/jaguars-hire-ex-49ers-gm-trent-baalke-to-replace-chris-polian

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers OT Joe Staley Shows Strong Emotions Following Super Bowl Loss

Losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl was sure to bring a ton of strong emotions out of the San Francisco 49ers postgame. The strongest of emotions can be found in offensive tackle Joe Staley.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

49ers Fall Short in Super Bowl LIV Loss to Chiefs

History favors the team who is a top ranked defense against a top ranked offense. However, the Kansas City Chiefs went against history by defeating the San Francisco 49ers' top ranked defense.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Here are some locker room reactions from the 49ers' locker room after losing Super Bowl LIV. https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/02/03/49ers-locker-room-reaction-after-losing-super-bowl

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55