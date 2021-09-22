49ers Sign RB Chris Thompson and DL Eddie Yarbrough to Practice Squad

More reinforcements are somewhat on the way again.

The San Francisco 49ers have have signed running back Chris Thompson and defensive lineman Eddie Yarbrough to the team’s practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released tight end Jordan Matthews.

With the running back room in shambles due to injury, the 49ers are in desperation mode to piece together some players. On Tuesday they signed Jacques Patrick off of the Bengals practice squad and now they are bringing Thompson via free agency. Signing Thompson could be due to familiarity with Kyle Shanahan during their time with the Washington Football Team.

Thompson last appeared in eight games with the Jaguars in 2020 and finished with seven carries for 20 yards and 20 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown. Being brought onto the practice squad looks to be for an emergency situation only.

As it stands, the only 49ers running back that can backup Elijah Mitchell, assuming he can go, is Trenton Cannon, Kerryon Johnson and Patrick. Running the ball is a staple in Shanahan's offense, so it will be very interesting to see how decides to approach this week's practice in preparation for the Packers.

The signing of Yarbrough could possibly mean that Kevin Givens injury is a little worse than the 49ers initially thought. Sure enough, Shanahan has confirmed Givens will be out Sunday against the Packers. Yarbrough was with the 49ers throughout training camp and the preseason before being released on Aug. 31.

Here is some background on Thompson.

Thompson (5-8, 195) was originally drafted by the Washington Football Team in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with Washington (2013-19) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), he has appeared in 74 games (one start) and registered 257 carries for 1,214 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 232 receptions for 1,918 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has appeared in one postseason contest and added one carry for 25 yards and eight receptions for 89 yards.