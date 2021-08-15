49ers Sign Linebacker Mychal Kendricks

Depth is on the way!

The 49ers are signing former Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks to a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Bringing in Kendricks is similar to the addition of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. It is to fill depth that is severely lacking. Safety and cornerback may be the most glaring needs, but linebacker is not far off. It is just that those two positions seem more rock-bottom that is distracts from linebacker. Outside of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, the 49ers do not really have anyone they can depend on.

Sure, Azeez Al-Shaair is okay depth, but he is injured right now and isn't a convincing enough player to leave linebacker unchecked. He exposed the lack of linebacker depth, which is something the 49ers clearly noticed, hence the addition of Kendricks.

Kyle Shanahan himself mentioned in his postgame presser against the Chiefs that the hope is to add depth and competition to the position. Do not expect a real role out of Kendricks off the bat. He could just be a holdover for Al-Shaair if his injury is still a ways away from healing. In fact, it would not be surprising to hear news out of Al-Shaair's injury on Sunday or Monday.

Regardless, the 49ers needed this addition. Kendricks, despite essentially missing the 2020 season, showed capable talent with the Seahawks in 2019. If the 49ers can get anything out of him, it will greatly help remove any worry about depth there so they can focus their attention on the secondary.