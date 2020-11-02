The San Francisco 49ers are trading linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints for a conditional fifth-round pick and linebacker Kiko Alonso according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Alexander has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain. He signed a four year, $54 million contract with the 49ers on March, 13 2019. In his deal, he received $27.5 million in injury guarantees, $14.25 million of which was guaranteed at signing. Alexander played a total of 16 games for the 49ers including the playoffs.

This is the first move for the 49ers as the trade deadline approaches to grant themselves salary cap relief. According to SpotTrac, they save close to a $1 million this season and $6.1 million next season. They still are taking on dead money, but the fact that they have some relief is a huge win for them as they were really up against it.

And quite frankly, trading Alexander wise move on their part. Ever since Alexander suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 9 in 2019 against the Arizona Cardinals, he hasn't managed to climb back into form as a superb coverage linebacker.

The ascension of Dre Greenlaw has also made this move easy to make as Greenlaw looks like a star in the making. Plus, Greenlaw is on a rookie contract and team control for the foreseeable future.

Trading Alexander could be in an indication that the 49ers are going to be sellers at the trade deadline. Or at least, it is an indication that are looking to move off their high-priced players that are weighing down the salary cap.