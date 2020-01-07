49erMaven
49ers-Vikings Divisional Playoff Tickets are Third Highest This Decade

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Interested in going to the first ever San Francisco 49ers playoff game at Levi’s Stadium? Then you’re going to have to put up some serious cash.

Tickets to attend Saturday’s divisional playoff game between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings is averaging $571 a ticket per Ticket IQ. It’s the third highest priced divisional round game this decade and most expensive Divisional game for 2020. It's also the second most expensive 49ers playoff game this decade since hosting the NFC title game against the New York Giants ($597).

49ers playoff tickets

Quite the pretty penny to watch the top team in the NFC. It always speculated how much a playoff ticket would cost at Levi's Stadium since the 49ers moved there in 2014. Well now we have a clear picture of how high it is, especially on the secondary market. Season ticket holders for the San Francisco 49ers have to be feeling grateful right now that they got their tickets at face value.

On the secondary ticket marketplace TicketIQ, the cheapest ticket gets fans a standing room only ticket, while the least expensive standard seat is on the 400 Level above the visitors' sideline. The priciest ticket remaining is trending at $16,190 in Level 138, Row 6 right at the 50 yard line. 200-Level seats start at $327 on the corner, and 100-Level seats start at $382. 

Here is how the 49ers stack up with the other three teams who are hosting a divisional playoff game per Ticket IQ.

Divisional Playoff Tickets 

Ravens: $475

Chiefs: $362

Packers: $352

You can only imagine how much a ticket will be if the 49ers defeat the Vikings on Saturday. Prices now are already astronomically high, so it can only ascend from here if San Francisco ends up hosting the NFC championship game against the Seattle Seahawks or Green Bay Packers. 

