Week 8 Round-Up: Garoppolo and Shanahan Find a Much Needed Rhythm and Change the 2021 Outlook. Plus Studs and Duds!

The team got a much-needed win. It may not have been against a good team or a team at its best form, but it was a win.

When you’re in the midst of a four-game losing streak, you’ll take whatever win you can get. That’s the position the 49ers were in going into this past Sunday’s game against the Bears, and indeed, they took whatever win they could get.

Forget that the Bears were missing their head coach in Matt Nagy (COVID-19 protocols) and edge rusher extraordinaire Khalil Mack (foot). Seriously. Forget it. Of course, this is valuable context, but not necessary to magnify given the team’s struggles since their Week 2 victory against the Eagles.

After all, this is the NFL during a pandemic-ridden time. Players and coaches are frequently missing time due to injury or COVID-19 protocols. The 49ers have had both of those things stack up against them over the last two seasons. This year it has primarily been injuries, but last year they dealt with their own pandemic issues.

Like when Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk were all considered close contacts to Kendrick Bourne, who tested positive before a Thursday night game against Green Bay and were inactive for that matchup. The NFL basically handed that game to the Packers.

The point is, NFL players and coaches are missing more time now than ever. Every team can be found catching breaks from time to time regarding who is in and out of the opposing team’s lineup, and this time around it worked in the 49ers’ favor. That is a rare occurrence. Usually, it’s the 49ers missing key players, which is a benefit for the opposition.

The bottom line is the team got a much-needed win. It may not have been against a good team or a team at its best form, but it was a win. A win everyone could feel good about, and there is a lot to feel good about.

Starting with Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo performed well in his return home to Chicago. He completed 17 of 28 passes and overcame a handful of critical drops from teammates. He achieved over 300 passing yards and remains undefeated as the 49ers’ starting quarterback when reaching that mark. He scored two rushing touchdowns on the day, giving him three on the season. Those three touchdowns on the ground are more than Lamar Jackson has on the year (2). It was great seeing Garoppolo play with such confidence, swagger, and moxie. The performance was reminiscent of the quarterback we saw in the final five games of the 2017 season. A quarterback playing freely. Interestingly enough, Garoppolo posted his fourth-highest QBR as the 49ers’ starter. Here are the others:

2019 at Cardinals - 93.7 QBR

2017 vs. Jaguars - 92.0 QBR

2017 vs. Titans - 91.7 QBR

2021 at Bears - 85.6 QBR

Shanahan had his best game play-calling-wise. This time around, it felt like he was pushing all the right buttons and pulling all the right strings. All game long, the offense was moving and picking up chunk yardage. The game could’ve been a lot more lopsided had they been able to find the endzone in the first half. Instead, each of their first four drives resulted in field goal attempts. That wasn’t necessarily Garoppolo nor Shanahan’s fault. It was more so a result of dropped passes and penalties.

The 49ers’ averaged a whopping 8.6 yards per play and accumulated a total of 467 yards, which is a testament to Shanahan finding his groove in this one. It feels as if the team has found an identity for the first time this season, and it is something the team needs to stick to. Run the rock, and utilize the solid ground game to open up the pass.

It was great to see Shanahan gleaming while handing out game balls to Mitch Wishnowsky’s wife and Jimmy Garoppolo.

This win provided a lot to build off of, and the team must build off this win. Garoppolo needs to build off of this performance, as does Shanahan. Mitchell needs to continue to see a heavy workload, as another nine-carry game like he had against the Cardinals is inexcusable from here on out. Brandon Aiyuk needs to continue to get seven or so targets a game, which is the exact number he saw against the Bears. Mitchell and Aiyuk can both play monster roles in continuing to turn this season around.

A significant stretch of games is beginning for the 49ers. They play the Cardinals, who may be without MVP candidate Kyler Murray. They play the Rams on Monday Night Football, and Kyle Shanahan has swept Sean McVay and the Rams each of the last two seasons. Then they wrap up the month of November with games against the Jaguars and Vikings. The goal has to be going at least 3-1 during the stretch, which would lead to the team being above.500 going into their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Seahawks that first weekend of December.

Best of all, reinforcements are on their way. The practice window has opened up for George Kittle, Jeff Wilson Jr., and Robbie Gould. Dee Ford and emerging stud linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair both missed the Bears game and should be returning soon. And yesterday, the team traded for a versatile defensive lineman in Charles Omenihu. Things are starting to look up for the 49ers… for now. The team must take advantage of a Murray-less Cardinals team if that is the case.

Week 8 Studs and Duds

Studs:

Elijah Mitchell - Mitchell has had an “All-Rookie Team” worthy start to the season. Against the Bears, Mitchell gained 137 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown. This marks the third game where Mitchell has gained 100 or more yards on the ground and scored at least one touchdown.

Mitchell has been a better pure runner of the football than first-round pick Najee Harris.

Harris (seven games): 128 carries - 479 rushing yards - 3 rushing touchdowns

Harris’ 3.7 yards per carry rank 39th in the NFL.

Mitchell (five games): 81 carries - 433 rushing yards - 3 rushing touchdowns

Mitchell’s 5.3 yards per carry rank 8th in the NFL.





While Mitchell may be more efficient of the two, Harris is way more complete. He has 279 receiving yards on 37 catches. Meanwhile, Mitchell only has four receptions.

That’s why Harris was a first-rounder and Mitchell a sixth-rounder. But still, he is playing way above his draft slot and has been one of the bigger steals of the draft thus far.

Deebo Samuel - I'm sure you’re surprised to see Samuel on this list! Kidding. He’s been on the list every week this season. Without a doubt, Samuel has been the 49ers’ most valuable player through seven games. His 84-yard reception on a 3rd and 19 screen play may have single-handedly saved the 49ers season.

Samuel broke Jerry Rice’s team record for receiving yards through seven games, beating Rice’s yardage 819 to 781. Samuel leads the NFL in receiving yards per game and is second to Cooper Kupp in the receiving yards category.

It has been an All-Pro caliber season from Samuel.

The Offensive Line - This was hands down the best game of the season for the starting lineup of Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Alex Mack, Dan Brunskill, and Mike McGlinchey. Garoppolo didn’t get sacked, let alone hit at all during the game. The ground game averaged 5.6 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns.

Duds: The rush defense and outside containment

I’ll keep it brief since the goal is to focus on the positives, but there is a major cause for concern with the 49ers’ run defense. Gaping holes were found right up the middle, similar to what was seen against the Lions in Week 1. The loss of big-bodied Javon Kinlaw will continue to hurt until the team finds a solution. Maybe that solution is continuing to utilize Arik Armstead inside.

It was unfortunate to see the team relapse and lose outside containment against a mobile quarterback. They did a much better job containing Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray. The 49ers’ two best linemen, Armstead and Nick Bosa, are both guilty of this.

The 49ers run defense ranks 27th and must improve if they want to establish themselves as legit playoff contenders.

